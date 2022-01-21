Discover five fruits that increase the rate of glucose in the body

Fruits are a very important food group for human health. Rich in fiber and nutrients, they should always be present in our diets. However, some fruits have a higher calorie and sugar content than others.

According to nutritionist Thaiz Brito, from metropolises, a food with a low glycemic index must have a rate below 55. “More important than the index, would be the meal as a whole, the context in which this fruit is inserted. Most fruits do not have a glycemic index above 55 — however, depending on the amount, they can generate a greater glycemic impact compared to others”, says the expert.

See which are the five fruits with the highest glucose levels

Banana

black plum

Khaki

Mango

Papaya

Brito considers it important to be more attentive to the amount ingested than to the glycemic index of the food. “We must be careful with the excess of any food, even if healthy, and with fruits it should be no different”, he recommends.

Excessive consumption is the only scenario where fruits can be harmful to health. The nutritionist points out that the foods mentioned, even having higher glucose than others, have a moderate glycemic load and an adequate portion can be safely consumed.

Diabetes

“People with diabetes or with any glycemic alteration should not avoid fruits, but insert them into a healthy diet, weighing the amounts and associating them with fiber, for example, which reduce the speed at which this glucose will be absorbed”, explains Brito.

The nutritionist comments that food directly impacts glucose levels. She reminds us of foods that contain empty calories, such as industrialized ones, which will impact blood glucose in a much more harmful way than fruits. Natural options have a high content of nutrients and fiber, which delay the absorption of glucose, proving to be a healthier option.

“There is no bad or good food, there is food in a harmful context. For a diabetic, a brown sugar can be harmful, but for a high-performance athlete, it can be very necessary. Bearing this in mind, we have to make assessments as individualized as possible. Of course, some foods provide more calories, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t consume it”, says the expert.