Discover the song that gave rise to the film

Eduardo and Mônica, as well as Faroeste Caboclo, was adapted for cinemas. Now we will talk a little about the song by Legião Urbana.

The song was released in 1986 on the album Dois. It was composed by Renato Russo and was edited as the second single from the album.

It is a love story between the two titular characters, a 16-year-old and a university student.

The song was previously recorded in 1982, when Renato Russo performed alone. In this recording, the ending is different from the better known. In the oldest version, Eduardo and Mônica get married on Eduardo’s farm, with Mônica still pregnant.

In the best-known version, the song ends with the couple not being able to travel because their son is in recovery.

Listen to Eduardo and Monica, below.

More about Eduardo and Monica’s production

The film marks a new partnership between director René Sampaio and producer Bianca De Felippes, also responsible for Faroeste Caboclo (2013).

The feature film was shot in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Chapada dos Veadeiros for eight weeks in 2018. The main team had more than 200 people. Producer Bianca De Felippes, director René Sampaio, cinematographer Gustavo Hadba and art director Tiago Marques, casting producer Marcela Altberg and executive producer Gabriel Bortolini, among other professionals, teamed up again after the success of Faroeste. caboclo.

The adaptation of the famous song by Renato Russo is a love story that follows the relationship of Monica and Eduardo, who need to overcome the many differences to live a great love in Brasilia in the 80s.

“The film is a delicate love story that talks, among other things, about how it is possible to love and respect someone who thinks very differently from you. To some extent, everyone has been Eduardo or Mônica in some relationship”, defines director René Sampaio.

“It was very important for us to be faithful to Renato’s spirit. Of the songs composed by him, this is the most solar. So, the idea was to keep that energy”, adds Bianca De Felippes.

Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga worked together for the first time and live the dilemmas of characters who fall in love and start a relationship, even though they have completely different ages and personalities. Also in the cast are Otávio Augusto (as Bira, Eduardo’s grandfather), Juliana Carneiro da Cunha (Lara, Mônica’s mother), Victor Lamoglia (Inácio, Eduardo’s friend), Bruna Spínola (Karina, Mônica’s sister) and Fabrício Boliveira in special participation.

With a script signed by Matheus Souza in partnership with Claudia Souto, Michele Frantz and Jéssica Candal, the film takes place in 1986, the year of the release of the album Dois, by Legião Urbana, and the attentive viewer will find tributes to emblematic events of the period.

As mentioned, Eduardo and Mônica arrives exclusively at the cinema on January 20th.