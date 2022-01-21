Dog is best man at wedding and steals the scene in party photos | pet channel

Meaghan Hall/Caters News Agency Weller made the most of the party

Grooms usually invite their best friends to be the groomsmen, and that’s exactly what Shane and Amanda Hudson did. The couple “invited” Weller, their pet dog, to be the best man

The Michigan couple, in the United States, said in an interview with the Caters News Agency that they couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day, especially for the participation of the 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mastiff, who stood next to the couple at the altar.

The couple wanted the pet to participate in the day, but the couple still didn’t know exactly what the furry’s role would be. At first they thought that he would be the bearer of the rings, but then they discovered that the best role for him would be the role of “best boy”, as it perfectly matches the little dog (“best man” in English is “best man”, or “best man”. best man”, in a direct translation).

“Weller is our world,” said the owner, who adopted the dog when he was still a puppy, and takes him wherever he can.

Fortunately, the newlyweds found a suitable place for dogs and managed to throw a party that Weller could enjoy as much as any other friend and family member. And Weller really enjoyed it, until he was tired.

“The day was absolutely perfect, we have some non-traditional tastes and really focused on celebrating our love for each other,” Shane said of the paw-tying ceremony.

As for the friends, who could have been hurt by having been replaced by a dog, the couple says that was not the case. “We’re those pesky ‘pet parents’ who post pictures and videos of Weller on all of our social media, so Weller has a small fan base with our friends and family,” Shane said.

Weller was specially trained for the occasion and tutors say they received a lot of praise for his godfather’s behavior. The party photos turned out great!

With information from the New York Post.






