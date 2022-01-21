Dollar drops for the 2nd day, at R$ 5.417, lowest value in 2 months; Stock market goes up

The dollar reached its second consecutive drop today, this one of 0.9%, and closed on Thursday (20) sold at R$ 5.417, amid relief from investors regarding political-fiscal issues in Brazil. It is the lowest value reached in more than two months, since November 11, 2021, when the American currency ended the day at R$ 5.404.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.01% and reached 109,101.99 points, amending its third consecutive session of gains. The level is the highest reached since October 20 (110,786.43 points).

Today’s performance extends the dollar’s losses for the year, with the currency now accumulating a fall of 2.86% in the first days of 2022. The Ibovespa, in turn, recorded a high of 4.08% in January, after falling almost 12 % in 2021.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

breath

Part of the markets attributed the wave of dollar sales in the Brazilian market to speeches by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Leader in polls for voting intentions for the October election, Lula waved to parties more to the right, saying he would have no problem forming a ticket with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, former PSDB.

In addition, there was some relief in fiscal fears, after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reduced the prospects of salary readjustments for public servants, who have been mobilizing in recent weeks.

Earlier, in an interview with Rádio Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro said that there is no room in the 2022 Budget for all categories of public servants to have readjustment. The text approved in Congress provides for expenditures of R$ 1.7 billion for this purpose. The government’s intention was to apply the money to grant readjustments only to federal police officers and Depen (National Penitentiary Department) employees.

This was the initial intention, I won’t deny it, to reserve some readjustment for the federal police, the federal highway police and the Depen staff. This is suspended. We are awaiting the outcome of the actions. We can do justice with three categories. It won’t do justice to the others, I know that. There’s that old question for everyone: are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year?

Jair Bolsonaro, to Jovem Pan

