Dollar drops sharply and closes at R$5.41, lowest since November | Economy

The dollar closed down 0.92%, quoted at R$ 5.4150, this Thursday (20), the lowest value for a closing since November 11 of last year (R$ 5.403), amid a new risky currency rally fueled by optimism over China and US interest rate accommodation.

In the local market, the market took the opportunity to continue dismantling positions against the Brazilian currency, attentive to the political scenario.

As a result, the US currency started to accumulate a fall of 2.87% in the partial of the month and of the year. See more quotes. At the session low, the US currency reached R$ 5.3780.

Investors remained attentive to domestic concerns, with emphasis on claims by public servants, who participated in demonstrations in Brasília on Tuesday to demand salary increases.

Last year, investors’ confidence in the health of public accounts was shaken by the enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changed the spending cap rule to allow for more government spending.

Overseas, expectations that U.S. interest rates would start to rise at the next Federal Reserve meeting lost steam as the growth of the coronavirus’ omicron variant brought concerns of a slowing economy.