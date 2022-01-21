Dollar drops to R$5.40 with domestic tax relief; Stock market goes up

After negative repercussions, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suspended salary readjustment for public security servers

Vladimir Solomyani/Unsplash Dollar trades lower for second straight day as domestic fiscal risk declines



The main indicators of financial market Brazilians operate in the positive field this Thursday, 20th, for the second day in a row with the fall in domestic fiscal risk after the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) indicate that it will suspend the salary readjustment for public security servers. In the international scenario, markets follow the relief in US interest rates with signs that the rate hike tends to be less intense. At around 12:50, the dollar operated with a drop of 1.1%, at R$ 5,407. The exchange rate reached the maximum of R$ 5.461, while the minimum was R$ 5.401. The US currency ended the day before with a drop of 1.7%, at R$ 5.465. Following the international good mood, the Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, was up 1.32%, at 109,438 points. The B3 benchmark closed this Wednesday, 19, with a rise of 1.26%, at 108,013 points.

In an interview with the program The Drops on the Is, gives TV Jovem Pan News, Bolsonaro confirmed that he should not promote a generalized salary increase for the civil service in 2022. The measure can also reach public security servers, a category that the president had indicated a readjustment this year. “A portion of around R$ 1.8 billion is reserved for the readjustment of servers. There’s a general scream because the initial intention was, yes, I won’t deny it, to reserve some readjustment for federal police, federal highwaymen and the Depen people. This is suspended, we are awaiting the outcome of the actions”, he said. The retreat reduces the risk of expansion of public spending and removes the possibility of breaking the spending ceiling by the government in an election year.

Investors around the world also follow the trajectory of the barrel of oil to the highest level in seven years. The new escalation is driven by geopolitical tension involving Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer and main gas supplier, and rising demand amid the variant’s lower-than-expected impacts. omicron in the global economy. The Brent barrel, used as a reference for the Petrobrass, has already accumulated an increase of 11% since the beginning of the year and was quoted close to US$ 88.80. In the domestic scenario, the appreciation is viewed with caution in view of the possible increases that the state-owned company must announce to accompany international parity and the impacts on inflation.