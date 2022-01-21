Dollar rises almost 1% against real, but still heading for 2nd consecutive weekly low By Reuters



© Reuters. Banknotes of 50 reais and 10, 20 and 50 dollars 09/10/2015 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian real rose sharply against the real on Friday morning, advancing nearly 1% after registering sharp devaluations in the last two trading sessions, but was still on track to record its second consecutive week of losses.

At 9:48 (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.73%, at 5.4567 reais on sale. At the intraday peak, the currency was 5.4704 reais (+0.98%).

On B3, at 9:48 am (GMT), the first-maturity contract rose 0.60% to 5.4660 reais.

Several investors pointed to a more cautious mood abroad on Friday, after two broadly positive sessions for assets considered risky. European bourses and Wall Street futures posted losses this morning, as the – often regarded as a risk demand “proxy” – lost ground.

Markets’ focus was on the monetary policy of the , amid expectations that the US central bank will start raising rates as early as March this year in order to tame persistent inflation. Next week, the Fed holds its first meeting of 2022, which could steer investors away from big bets in the very short term.

In Brazil, whose fiscal regime has dominated the attention of investors for months, the spotlight was on the sanction of the 2022 Budget by President Jair Bolsonaro, whose deadline expires this Friday.

The president has given mixed signals on the matter. After stating in 2021 that the government would grant a raise to civil servants, he limited the promise to security professionals only and, this month, said that there is no guarantee of a readjustment for anyone.

Bolsonaro, who is on an international visit to Suriname and Guyana, anticipated his return to Brazil this Friday, after announcing on the networks the death of his mother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, at the age of 94.

Despite the recovery in this trading session, the dollar is on its way to weekly losses of almost 1%, after closing last Friday at 5.5125 reais on sale. This would set up its second consecutive week of devaluation, a period in which it would accumulate a drop of almost 3%.

In a report released Thursday night, Citi said Brazilian markets appeared to have welcomed comments from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) — the leader in polls for the October election — , who on Wednesday gave nods to parties further to the right.

“This has generated a positive response in asset prices this week, both in the currency and interest markets,” said strategists at the US bank.

“Despite his comments, Lula is still seen as the worst-case scenario for Brazilian asset prices,” added Citi, noting that they are likely to underperform their peers in the months leading up to the first round, something common in years of electoral decisions.

In addition to Lula’s comments, market participants pointed to a slowdown in yields on Treasuries – which recently rose from two-year highs – and a rally in commodities in recent days as boosting factors for the Brazilian real this week.

The day before, the spot dollar fell 0.92%, to 5.4172 reais, the lowest value for a closing since November 11 of last year (5.4031 reais).

