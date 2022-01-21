Dolores escapes the asylum and makes Tonico squirm · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be able to outrun Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The girl will be rescued from her ordeal by a “guardian angel” and will manage to escape from the asylum in which she was hospitalized, which will make the villain of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera freak out.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (21) , Celestina (Bel Kutner) will visit the place where Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) was confined to accompany Nicolau (Cássio Pandolph). When they come face to face with each other, they will hug.

The empress’s nurse will still give the girl wonderful news. “Nelio [João Pedro Zappa] is alive. He’s in Rio de Janeiro”, he will reveal. “Alive?! I asked so much for a miracle. The living Nélio!”, sighs the character of Daphne Bozaski.

In the sequence, Dolores will tell her friend that Tonico kidnapped Mercedes, her baby daughter. Celestina will then come up with a plan to get Eudoro’s (José Dumont) daughter out of there. The two will change clothes, and Dolores will leave the asylum with Nicolau, while Celestina will take her place.

Upon discovering the escape, Tonico will release all the dogs. “Didn’t I order Dolores to stay locked in that hole the whole time? Without seeing anyone?”

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, starring Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela.

