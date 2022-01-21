Dolores will escape the asylum, leaving Celestina in her place in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ | come around

And from Celestina’s mouth will come the miracle long awaited by Dolores during all this time locked in the asylum by Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero).
“Nelio is alive. He is in Rio de Janeiro”, will reveal the empress’s nurse.
“Alive?! I asked so much for a miracle. Nélio alive!”, Dolores reacts.
Dolores will tell Celestina that Tonico is with her daughter, Mercedes. Celestina will try to talk to the doctor, but Dolores will warn her that he must be in league with Tonico. That’s when the farm employee will have a great idea…
The two will change their clothes, and Dolores will be able to escape with Nicolau, leaving Celestina in her place, in the asylum.
Celestina will stay in the asylum in place of Dolores in Nos Tempos do Imperador – Photo: Globo
Dolores will manage to escape from the asylum with Nicolau in Nos Tempos do Imperador – Photo: Globo
Will this be the end of Dolores’ ordeal? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
21 Jan
Friday
Luísa confirms her romance with Pedro for Dominique and reveals that Eugênio always knew. Samuel recognizes one of the men who tried to kidnap Pedro. Elisa is suspicious of Solano with Pilar. Tonico sees Luísa in Pedro’s office and thinks about blackmailing the Emperor. Clemência says that she will not continue with Alberto. Guebo argues with Justina and vents to Zayla. Isabel and Leopoldina have a conversation. Celestina finds Dolores when looking for Nicolau and reveals that Nélio is alive. Celestina switches places with Dolores.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
See how Tonico committed Dolores to the asylum:
Internal tonic Dolores in a hospice