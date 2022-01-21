Doomsday Clock Does Not Speed ​​Up, But Continues to 100 Seconds to Midnight – 01/20/2022 – World

Misinformation, threats to global security, gaps in effective public policies against climate change, disruptive technology and insufficient global response to Covid-19. Despite all these engines being in full gear, the apocalypse is not necessarily closer — at least in the interpretation of the prestigious Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The group of American academics released this Thursday (20) the update of its Doomsday Clock, created in 1947, keeping the hands at one hundred seconds to midnight. The index is the same adopted in the last two years, but the fact that time has, so to speak, stopped does not indicate relief, nor any progress.

“The decision in no way suggests that the international security situation has stabilized,” the scientists said in a statement. On the contrary: “The clock remains the closest it has ever been to the end of civilization, because the world remains stuck at an extremely dangerous time.”

To reverse the situation, the report urges the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to sign, by the end of 2022, more ambitious and comprehensive agreements to reduce access to nuclear weapons. “Both must agree to reduce dependence on nuclear weapons by limiting their roles, missions and platforms, as well as decreasing budgets. [voltados para a área].”

One of the concrete examples that the organization cites is the defense for Biden to decree the end of the device that provides that the American president is solely responsible for authorizing the launch of nuclear weapons in his country. The election of the Democrat, a year ago, it is worth remembering, was one of the factors taken into account by the institution to not advance the hands of the Doomsday Clock in 2021.

This year’s update comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and NATO member states after Moscow deployed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin fears that its geopolitical adversaries will come even closer to its borders and, according to the West, threatens to invade the neighboring country if it joins these powers.

Still on the subject, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists calls for Moscow to actively rejoin the NATO-Russia Council, in collaboration with measures to reduce risk and prevent the escalation of tensions. In 2021, both sides broke off diplomatic ties, but recently, due to growing tensions, they met again — albeit without major advances.

North Korea is also mentioned in the report: scientists call on the country led by dictator Kim Jong-un to stop carrying out nuclear and long-range missile tests. In the past two weeks, Pyongyang has carried out four missile tests, one of which is allegedly hypersonic. In addition, scientists urge the US and Iran to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal, abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018.

The group also cites the Americans in asking all countries to accelerate and implement decarbonization projects. In December, Biden signed a series of executive orders to make the government carbon neutral. The Executive’s goal is to ensure the cuts gradually until 2050.

Beijing, in its Belt and Road Initiative (a Chinese project to encourage investment beyond its borders), “must set an example in seeking sustainable development paths”, avoiding projects with the intensive use of fossil fuel, points out the Bulletin . According to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his country will start to reduce coal consumption in the period from 2026 to 2030 – China’s use of this fossil fuel, by far the highest in the world, will peak in 2025 and begin to fall after that.

Brazil, included among the engines of the apocalypse for the first time in the 2020 update, because of the environmental policy of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, was not mentioned in this year’s report. The group, however, cites the need for developing countries to be financially supported by major powers to also adopt initiatives against climate change.

In relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulletin urges world leaders to work with the WHO (World Health Organization) and other international institutions “to reduce biological risks of all kinds”. Still on the subject, the need for improvements in surveillance and notification of diseases prone to international contagion is mentioned, in addition to the worldwide expansion of hospital capacity and the increase in the production and distribution of medical supplies.

The Bulletin was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and researchers at the University of Chicago who participated in the Manhattan Project, the creation of the American atomic bomb. Two years later, alarmed by the possibilities of the new weapon being used in a conflict between the US and the Soviet Union, they created the Clock as a way to alert the international community about risks.