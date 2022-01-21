Drinking water wrongly harms health; see what not to do – 01/20/2022

Drinking water is important and is very good for your health. In addition to hydrating us, the treated liquid, without color, taste or smell, regulates body temperature, helps transport oxygen and absorb nutrients and protects, maintains and improves the functioning of organs and joints.

But, you have to know how to consume it the right way. Otherwise, instead of benefits, problems may appear in the body. The following is a medical list of what to watch out for:

Drink extremely cold water

Image: iStock

It can be refreshing to take it above 30ºC, but with the body super hot, there is a risk of thermal shock in the digestive system, which is felt with painful spasms in the esophagus and momentary stoppage of the stomach.

Those who are hypersensitive may have a reduction in heart rate, drop in blood pressure, dizziness and malaise. Cold water can still cause sensitivity in the teeth and facilitate and worsen hoarseness, tonsillitis and pharyngitis.

Drinking poorly stored water

Water kept in bottles that have already been opened, taken to the mouth and forgotten for more than three hours in the car or at work, is not safe. There is a risk of bacterial contamination and the growth of algae and fungi when exposed to heat and sunlight.

Therefore, do not drink or buy water of dubious origin. Choose packaging from well-known brands and free of BPA (bisphenol-A), a toxic compound used in plastics and identified by the numbers 3 and 7.

Drink water directly from rivers

Image: Lula Sampaio/UOL

It is tempting to come across a waterfall or stream in the middle of a forest trail, but while this water may seem very clean and even crystal clear, drinking it is not recommended. The reason? As it is not treated, you can be contaminated by waste, chemicals, microorganisms and suffer from vomiting and diarrhea to other more serious complications, such as hepatitis, typhoid fever and worm infections that affect muscles, brain and other tissues.

Drinking ‘flavoured’ water past

Image: iStock

Some people add raw pieces of fruit, spices and vegetables to add flavor to their water. So far cool, because these recipes even help to stimulate the consumption of liquid and obtain nutrients. The bad side is that, without care, they facilitate contamination and light food poisoning. Therefore, the ingredients must be very well sanitized, fresh and, as they are perishable, consumed and discarded, as well as water, until the end of the day of preparation.

Drink a lot of water at once

Hydrate yourself, but it doesn’t have to be every five minutes or with a single, long sip of water. Drinking more than 1 liter per hour can overload the kidneys, cause abdominal distension and even hyponatremia, a water intoxication characterized by headache, nausea and cramps. It occurs when the electrolytes and sodium present in the blood are diluted and fall below the ideal level. If it occurs during training, with the loss of sweat, it can generate convulsions and kill.

Drink water while eating

Mixing meals with water — which also goes for juice, soda and alcohol — is unhealthy. Starting with the mouth, during chewing, this habit impairs the crushing of food and facilitates choking. In the stomach, liquid hinders digestion (causes heartburn, bloating and flatulence), as well as the absorption of vitamins and minerals and the feeling of satiety. And, by “cheating” the stomach, food consumption increases and weight gain as well.

Drinking water while sleeping

Waking up to this and going to the bathroom results in insomnia and, the next day, tiredness, lack of concentration, headache and irritability. Apart from that, during sleep, the organs slow down, as well as the digestion and filtering of the kidneys, which can increase the toxins in the body.

To prevent nighttime thirst, stay hydrated during the day, avoid consuming alcohol and salty and spicy foods before going to bed, and see a doctor to investigate other possible causes.

Drinking little water with pills

Image: iStock

To make the medicine go down to the stomach and, in some cases, not to stick, dissolve and “burn” the mucous membranes of the pharynx and esophagus, nothing to drink, just a sip. Take about 200 ml of water together, which gives a full glass. But you don’t have to turn it down your throat, drink it little by little and, preferably, standing up. And no drinking water with the dissolved content of crushed capsules or pills. It helps with swallowing, but it can be harmful and affect absorption.

Drink water upside down

This is a commonly adopted tactic to stop hiccups, but not recommended. On the one hand, water, especially cold, interacts with the nervous system, causing alterations that relax the diaphragm, on the other hand, ingested upside down, it can facilitate potentially dangerous accidents. There is a risk of choking and aspiration of the fluid into the lungs.

Drinking water without knowing yourself

You know that rule of drinking 2 liters of water a day? Well, don’t take it literally. Currently, the recommendation is to consume an amount that is individually compatible with weight, age, climate, lifestyle and that is guided by the color of the urine, which must remain clear or transparent. But it is worth drinking, on average, 35 ml of water per kilo. So, someone healthy and weighing 70 kg requires about 2.4 liters of water a day. Teas and juices also make up the result of the account.

Sources: Débora Palos, nutritionist at the Dr. Maria Fernanda Barca clinic (SP); Edvânia Soares, nutritionist at Estima Nutrição (SP) and postgraduate in clinical sports nutrition and health surveillance; Gabriella Cilla, gastrologist and clinical, functional and sports nutritionist at NutriCilla (SP); Marcelo Sampaio, cardiologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo; and Marcos Moura, dentist from Maceió and member of ABHA (Brazilian Halitosis Association).