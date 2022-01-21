É o Tchan’s songs yield more than inflation. See how to invest

As of February, investors will have one more opportunity to diversify the investment portfolio, now betting on a national passion: axé. Músicas do Brasil, an arm of Hurst Capital, acquired the rights to the royalties of 766 works and 257 phonograms of hits from the Bahian rhythm.

The company’s projection is that the operation generates inflation for investors (adjusted by the IPCA) plus a rate of 15.17% per year.

“The investment in music royalties is an anticipation of the royalties that songwriters and performers are entitled to receive every time a song is performed, publicly or over the internet,” explains Hurst CEO Arthur Farache.

The company anticipates royalty payments for a given artist, based on their playing history and, from there, it is the investor who receives the result of the songs in monthly payments. “The investor anticipates the value for the artist and will receive over a period of time what these songs yield on streaming platforms, radio, TV, shows,” says Farache.

Hurst’s axé catalog features compositions by Pierre Onassis and Dito de Carvalho, with songs known as “A Nova Loira do Tchan” “Dança da cordinha” (both É o Tchan hits) and “Vai shaker, vai shaker” ” (hit by the group Cheiro de Amor).

Around 20 thousand works and phonograms, with options for different audiences and musical tastes, are available to investors at Hurst.

how to invest

To invest in music royalties, the investor needs to create an account on the Hurst platform, where they can deposit the amount of money they want and direct it to the asset they prefer. The minimum investment amount is R$ 10 thousand.

Hurst’s CEO explains that 98% of the company’s investors are exempt from income tax, since the amount invested does not generate a return that exceeds the R$ 35 thousand needed for taxation. For Farache, another advantage is that the return on investment is safer, as it is calculated from projections made based on the artists’ reproduction history. Furthermore, it does not depend on macroeconomic factors.

“You can’t say which is the most volatile investment, but you can say that ours is much less correlated with market indices. The investor’s return is given by the number of times the catalog’s songs are heard. If the interest rate or the stock market goes up or down, it doesn’t have much impact”, he explains.

