Elderly woman jumps from parachute and dies after equipment malfunctions

A 65-year-old woman died in a free fall after skydiving equipment failed to work. Susan Sweetman was an experienced skydiver from New Jersey, United States. The victim’s body was recovered at Airglades Airport in Hendry County on Saturday afternoon.

According to information from Skydive Spaceland, a local skydiving company, at the time of the incident, Susan was using her own equipment, which appeared to be in working order. She was already experienced in the sport and had performed around 6,790 jumps.

In a statement sent to the American magazine people, the company regretted the situation. “Skydive Spaceland Clewiston is deeply saddened to report that on January 15th, experienced skydiver Sue Sweetman of Hainesport, NJ, suffered a fatal accident on her second skydive of the day.”

“After a successful and uneventful parachute jump for seven people, she had a problem with her primary parachute. She dropped it too close to the ground and did not deploy her reserve parachute. Weather was not a factor,” they added.

According to the United States Skydiving Association, nearly 3 million jumps were performed at skydiving centers across the country in 2020. During this period, 11 deaths were recorded by the organization, which generates a rate of 0.39 fatalities per 100,000 heels.