Elections 2022: PT and PSB advance in negotiations, but run into an impasse over SP

Roberto Casemiro/Marcelo Gonçalves/Estadão Content Impasse: Fernando Haddad (PT) and Márcio França (PSB) intend to run for Palácio dos Bandeirantes



The negotiations involving the domes of the EN It’s from PSB keeping an eye on the October this year elections gained a new chapter this Thursday, 20th. In a meeting that took place in Brasília, the acronyms advanced in the negotiations and reached a previous understanding on candidacies in six states, but they did not overcome the impasse involving the election in the state of São Paulo. At the meeting, the leaders also discussed the possibility of the subtitles uniting in a party federation.

The PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, the federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB), the former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB) and the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira. At this point, it was agreed that the socialists will launch candidates in Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. PT members, in turn, will take Bahia, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte. In São Paulo, however, the impasse seems far from being resolved. In the largest electoral college in the country, former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad and former governor Márcio França intend to run for the Bandeirantes Palace. In Rio de Janeiro, the PT should support the candidacy of federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) for the state government.

The conversations between PT and PSB take place in the wake of negotiations for the formation of a ticket between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who left the PSDB after 33 years. The socialists are willing to join the former toucan, but they made a series of demands from the PT leadership. Despite the imbroglio involving the State of São Paulo, Siqueira declared, this Thursday, that the party is closed in supporting Lula’s pre-candidacy. “We see in President Lula what best embodies the possibility of confronting President Jair Bolsonaro”, said the party leader.