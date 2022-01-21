Electricity bill can be readjusted by almost 18%; understand the case

Last Wednesday morning (19), the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) held a public hearing to discuss with society the tariff review of the electricity bill of LIGHT – Light Serviços de Eletricidade S/A.

According to official data from ANEEL, Light is responsible for distributing electricity to around 4.5 million consumer units in 37 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The session was virtual and had five contributions, having been broadcast live on ANEEL’s YouTube channel and accompanied by more than 65 people.

The electric energy consultant, Fernando Umbria, explains that ANEEL reviews the tariffs of energy distributors to balance the company’s revenues. This review takes place every 4 to 5 years, depending on the contract signed.

You are likely to also like:

Electricity bill will continue to rise in 2022, despite the recovery of reservoirs; understand

Proposed adjustment to the electricity bill

For the tariff review, ANEEL gathers several documents and takes into account both previous expenses of the distributors that were not covered by the tariff flags, as well as expected future expenses, such as equipment maintenance and network expansion.

In this case, Light has already presented its perspective of readjusting the electricity bill to the agency, check it out:

Company Residential consumers – B1 light 17.89%

Company Consumption class – Captive Consumers light Low voltage on average High voltage on average Average effect for the consumer 17.96% 9.52% 15.13%

The average effect proposed in the company’s tariff review, of 15.13%, was mainly impacted by costs with payment of sector charges and expenses with energy distribution and purchase activities.

Umbria explained that, even though Aneel had established the flag of water scarcity in the electricity bill, it was not able to collect what was needed. There is still a value that needs to be resolved. Otherwise, distributors will run out of working capital.

According to the agency, the tariff proposal also included “the definition of the corresponding limits of the continuity indicators of Equivalent Interruption Duration per Consumer Unit (DEC) and Equivalent Interruption Frequency per Consumer Unit (FEC) of the distributor, for the period from 2023 to 2027. The definition will take place after analysis of contributions and the indices will come into effect on March 13 this year”.

Contribute to the tariff review

Public Hearing 031/2021 is linked to Public Consultation 077/2021. Contributions to the tariff consultation must be sent by email, until January 28, as follows:

Customers who wish to obtain more information about tariff processes can access the link “Understanding the Tariff”, in the ANEEL Consumer application, available in the application store on their smartphone.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Bohbeh / Shutterstock.com