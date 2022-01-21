Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) convenes an AGE to deliberate on privatization for February 22

Jan 20 (Reuters) – Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) called on Thursday the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that will resolve on the privatization of the company.

The meeting was scheduled for February 22, at 2 pm, and will be held completely digitally.

Shareholders will decide on the conditions for privatization, which is still in progress despite not yet having received approval from the Federal Audit Court.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Part of the issues related to privatization will be voted on as a block. Included in this scheme, for example, is the restructuring of the company to segregate the assets of Itaipu Binacional and Eletronuclear — which must remain under state control — and the obligation to make investments in the revitalization of hydrographic basins.

In a statement, Eletrobras stressed that some conditions for privatization may still be changed, depending on the outcome of the process within the TCU.

The court still needs to give its approval to important privatization procedures, including the amount that will be paid by Eletrobras to the Union to renew the hydroelectric concessions under the new regime. In parallel, the TCU will also analyze the privatization model, which provides for an offering of shares on the Brazilian and North American stock exchanges.

This month, the company announced that it plans to file applications for registration of the global public offering for the distribution of common shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the second quarter.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related