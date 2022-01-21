Eli proposes to do a trisal with Jade Picon and Eslô

On Thursday night, after the presentations made by the 20 residents of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the confined went to the bathroom and began to get ready for the live program. In one of the rooms, Eliezer — from the popcorn, joked that the 22nd edition of the program could not ‘flop’, that is, fail.

For this, the brother suggested that there needs to be some fight, some agitation or some romance in the first two weeks. Jade, who arrived today, said that in two weeks there should be some bullshit: “It’s coexistence, people”.

Brunna, who is an admitted ‘BBB maniac’, said that in addition to the bullshit, she also likes to watch cute scenes, like the first kiss. That’s when Eli suggested:

Eslô, if no one kisses in two weeks, you know. We do a technical kiss, just to give an audience. Eliezer

The brother got excited and suggested they could play a fake sex scene. “We’re going to stay like this for a couple of weeks and Jade, I’m going to need you. We make a love triangle, a trisal.”

“Am I going to stand in the middle of you her?” asked the influencer. Eli explained that he did, to start faking a beef between them all. Everyone burst out laughing at the ideas.