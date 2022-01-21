Eliezer tells shocking story about threesome

Since the debut of BBB 22, last Monday (17), the new brothers have already given rise to talk among the audience of the program. In the early hours of Thursday (20), Eliezer shared with the other participants a somewhat bizarre story, which left not only the public, but also the competitors themselves shocked.

He recalled an event when he met a woman through a dating app. Upon arriving at the place set for the meeting, he came across not only the girl, but also a man who was with her, who he thought was just a friend.

However, the reality was quite different, the man in question was the boyfriend of his suitor and the two maintained a polyamorous relationship. “I thought ‘what am I doing here!?’ Then she said: ‘We invite people here to make friends’. Then I said: ‘But it’s three in the morning! Do you make friends at three in the morning? Then the guy said: ‘Here we are polyamory’”, said the designer.

The businessman also said that he had consent to have sex only with the woman, however, at the moment when the two were in “good and good”, the man entered the room totally naked and began to give orders to the two. “He would order his mine to do things to me. Do it, increase, decrease, change position” reported Eliezer.

“I was sitting on the couch with no clothes on, the girl gets up, slowly puts a strap on her, he turns around and she starts on him, PADDLE. On the couch I thought: ‘I’ll be next’. I’ve already started to get my clothes, I put on my shorts, I didn’t even put on my blouse and I went towards the door. I let her eat him. When I went to open the door, where is the key? took off. I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is it, they drugged me and they’re going to eat me’. I started to get nervous, I got scared.”, recalled the brother, leaving everyone present in the place shocked by the story.