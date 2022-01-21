Elza Soares died on the same day as Garrincha, almost 40 years later | Rio de Janeiro

The death of singer Elza Soares this Thursday (20), at age 91, takes place on the same day as that of Garrincha , with whom he had a relationship for 17 years. The Botafogo star and two-time world champion with the Brazilian team also died on January 20, but almost 40 years earlier: in 1983.

Elza declared herself to the player in a 2018 interview on the program Conversa Com Bial (see video below).

“I dream a lot about Mané. The greatest love of my life was him.”

The relationship with the star, who was married, was judged by society. The singer was identified as responsible for the separation of the player.

Also in the program, she said that Garrincha promised her the title of the 1962 World Cup. At the time, Pelé was the star of the team, but ended up getting injured – and the one who shone was the “husband of Elza”, as she referred to it.

Elza Soares awaits the start of the Mocidade parade, which had the singer's life as the theme at Rio's carnival in 2020 — Photo: Fábio Tito/G1

“He promised me and said: ‘Look, I’m going to give this World Cup to you, I’m going to score a goal for you (…) I never liked being someone’s wife. I’m me. You didn’t have to be Garrincha’s wife to be Elza Soares. Garrincha was Elza Soares’ husband.”

Elza and Garrincha had a son on July 9, 1976: Manoel Francisco dos Santos Júnior, known as Garrinchinha. At age 9, the child died in a car accident.

The information of the singer’s death in Rio de Janeiro was confirmed by Elza’s press office.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you of the death of singer and songwriter Elza Soares, aged 91, at 3:45 pm at her home in Rio de Janeiro, due to natural causes,” reads the statement sent by the singer’s advice. .

Elza Gomes da Conceição is considered one of the greatest singers of Brazilian music, with a career in samba that began in the late 1950s. The beginning came as part of the sambalanço scene with “Se Acaso Você Chegasse” in 1959.

In the 34 albums released, she approached samba, jazz, electronic music, hip hop, funk and says that the mixture is purposeful. The last album released was “Planeta Fome” in 2019.

“I’ve always wanted to do something different, I can’t stand labels, I’m not a soft drink”, compared Elza. “I follow the weather, I’m not square, there’s no need to stand still here. The thing is to walk. I always walk along with the weather.”

Since releasing the album “A Mulher do Fim do Mundo” in 2015, the singer has lived through another phase of artistic renaissance that. “Let me sing until the end”, asked Elza in a verse of the song that names the album.

Elza Soares and Garrincha — Photo: Social networks

Mainly guided by the swing of the samba cadence, the singer’s first golden phase includes albums recorded by Elza in the 60s with singer Miltinho (1928 – 2014) and with drummer Wilson das Neves (1936 – 2017).

This era includes releases such as “O samba é Elza Soares” (1961), “Sambossa” (1963), “Na roda do samba” (1964) and “Um show de Elza” (1965).

Other phases came. In the 70s, he chose to sing samba with a more traditional rhythm. The phase yielded hits such as “Salve a Mocidade” (Luiz Reis, 1974), “Bom dia, Portela” (David Correa and Bebeto Di São João, 1974), “Pranto livre” (Dida and Everaldo da Viola, 1974) and ” Malandro” (Jorge Aragão and Jotabê, 1976).

The artist suffered a period of ostracism in the 1980s and, when she thought about giving up singing, she literally knocked on Caetano Veloso’s door, in a hotel in São Paulo, to ask for help.

The help came in the form of an invitation for Elza to participate in the recording of the samba-rap Língua (Caetano Veloso, 1984), a track from the singer’s pop album, “Velô” (1984).

This participation showed the bossa negra of Elza Soares to a new generation and paved the way for the singer to record and release, in 1985, an album less focused on samba, “Somos Todos Equals”, with music by Cazuza (1958 – 1990) .