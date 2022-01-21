Elza Soares dies at 91 | Music

Elza Soares died at the age of 91 this Thursday (20), in Rio de Janeiro. “It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you of the death of singer and songwriter Elza Soares, aged 91, at 3:45 pm at her home in Rio de Janeiro, due to natural causes,” reads the statement sent by the singer’s advice. .

“Icon of Brazilian music, considered one of the greatest artists in the world, the singer elected as the Voice of the Millennium had an apotheotic, intense life that moved the world with her voice, her strength and her determination.”

“The beloved and eternal Elza rested, but she will forever be in the history of music and in our hearts and the thousands of fans around the world. sang until the end.”

The singer’s body will be buried in Jardim da Saudade Sulacap, on Friday afternoon (21), after the wake at the Municipal Theater of Rio.

Elza Soares: an icon of Brazilian music

Pedro Loureiro, Elza’s manager, told g1 that the singer was fine and had recorded a DVD two days earlier. She woke up and did physical therapy. He was out of breath, but he assured everyone that he was fine. But he became more breathless and told his family: “I think I’m going to die”.

The statement sparked the alert: family members went to check her blood pressure and oxygenation, and noticed a small change. Pedro and family members called Elza’s doctor, who sent an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, but 40 minutes later, Elza’s face changed, until she passed out.

“It was a peaceful death, without trauma, for no reason. She died of natural causes. This, by the way, was one of her great fears: having a painful death, due to illness. Today, she just hung up”, says Pedro.

From sambalanço to electronics

Elza Gomes da Conceição is considered one of the greatest singers of Brazilian music. The daughter of a washerwoman and a worker, she was raised in the slum of Água Santa, a suburb of Engenho de Dentro. Since she was a child, Elza had been singing with a hoarse voice and the syncopated rhythm of samba dancers from the hills.

She was forced to marry at 12, became a mother at 13 and a widow at 21. She was a washerwoman and worker in a soap factory. Around the age of 20, she made her first audition as a singer, at Professor Joaquim Negli’s academy. She was hired for the Orquestra de Bailes Garan and continued at the João Caetano Theater.

She began to excel in music as part of the sambalanço scene with “Se Acaso Você Chegasse” in 1959.

In the 34 albums released, she approached samba, jazz, electronic music, hip hop, funk and said that the mixture was purposeful. The last album released was “Planeta Fome”, in 2019.

The expression was an allusion to the episode in which she was embarrassed by Ary Barroso on the freshman show she participated in the 1950s. “What planet do you come from, girl?”, he said. And she replied, “From the same planet as you, Mr. Ary. I come from Planet Hunger.”

2 of 3 Portrait of Elza Soares during an interview in the capital of São Paulo in March 1986 — Photo: Nem de Tal/Estadão Content/Arquivo Portrait of Elza Soares during an interview in the capital of São Paulo in March 1986 — Photo: Nem de Tal/Estadão Content/Arquivo

“I’ve always wanted to do something different, I can’t stand labels, I’m not a soft drink”, compared Elza. “I follow the weather, I’m not square, there’s no need to stand still here. The thing is to walk. I always walk along with the weather.”

Since releasing the album “A Mulher do Fim do Mundo” in 2015, the singer has lived another phase of artistic renaissance. “Let me sing until the end”, asked Elza in a verse of the song that names the album.

Elza Soares sings on stage at Fantástico

More focused on samba, the singer’s first phase has records recorded in the 1960s with singer Miltinho (1928–2014) and drummer Wilson das Neves (1936–2017).

This era includes releases such as “O samba é Elza Soares” (1961), “Sambossa” (1963), “Na roda do samba” (1964) and “Um show de Elza” (1965).

3 of 3 Mané Garrincha and Elza Soares at Galeão Airport — Photo: ARQUIVO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Mané Garrincha and Elza Soares at Galeão Airport — Photo: ARQUIVO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Other phases came. In the 70s, he chose to sing samba with a more traditional rhythm. The phase yielded hits such as “Salve a Mocidade” (Luiz Reis, 1974), “Bom dia, Portela” (David Correa and Bebeto Di São João, 1974), “Pranto livre” (Dida and Everaldo da Viola, 1974) and ” Malandro” (Jorge Aragão and Jotabê, 1976).

The singer suffered a period of ostracism in the 1980s. In 1983, she suffered the death of player Garrincha, with whom she had a relationship for 17 years.

They started dating while Garrincha was married, which resulted in strong criticism from society and the press at the time. Years later, the two got married and the relationship was troubled, marked by episodes of domestic violence.

Empowered, Elza became one of the biggest references in the fight against violence against women when she sang “Maria da Vila Matilde”, on the album “Mulher do Fim do Ano”, 2015.

Life was not easy with the singer who carried a can of water on her head since childhood. She lost four children: two were Elza’s first children in pregnancies that took place when she was still a child. They died newborns.

Garrinchinha, the only child that the singer had with the player, died at age 9 in a car accident in 1986, and Gilson died at age 59, in 2015, from complications from a urinary tract infection.

Due to the less successful phase in the 80s, she even thought about giving up her career, but decided to look for Caetano Veloso, in a hotel in São Paulo, to ask for help.

Golden Globe: Elza Soares (1980)

The help came in the form of an invitation to participate in the recording of the samba-rap “Língua”, a track from the singer’s album, “Velô” (1984).

This participation showed the bossa negra of Elza Soares to a new generation and paved the way for the singer to release, in 1985, an album less focused on samba. “We are all equal” had music by Cazuza (1958–1990).

In 2002, under the artistic direction of José Miguel Wisnik, he made one of the most modern albums in his discography, “Do coccyx up to the neck”. The following year, it was the turn of “Vivo Feliz”, more focused on electronics.

Elza continued to play shows even before the Covid-19 pandemic and sang in lives. She was producing a new studio album that could be released posthumously.