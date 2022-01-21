Elza Soares dies at 91 | Music

Singer Elza Soares died at the age of 91 this Thursday (20), in Rio de Janeiro.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you of the death of singer and songwriter Elza Soares, aged 91, at 3:45 pm at her home in Rio de Janeiro, due to natural causes,” reads the statement sent by the singer’s advice. .

“Icon of Brazilian music, considered one of the greatest artists in the world, the singer elected as the Voice of the Millennium had an apotheotic, intense life that moved the world with her voice, her strength and her determination”.

“The beloved and eternal Elza rested, but she will forever be in the history of music and in our hearts and the thousands of fans around the world. Elza Soares made her wish, she sang until the end”.

Elza Soares is considered one of the greatest singers in Brazilian music, with a career in samba that began in the 1960s.

Elza Gomes da Conceição started singing sambalanço with “Se Acaso Você Chegasse” in 1959, and dedicated herself to the genre in the 60s.

In the 34 albums released, she approached samba, jazz, electronic music, hip hop, funk and says that the mixture is purposeful.

“I’ve always wanted to do something different, I can’t stand labels, I’m not a soft drink”, compared Elza.

“I follow the weather, I’m not square, there’s no need to stand still here. The thing is to walk. I always walk along with the weather.”

The last album released was “Planeta Fome” in 2019, and she says she has no concrete plans for another album this year. “Not yet, but it will emerge. My head doesn’t stop, man”, says Elza.