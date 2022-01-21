Elza Soares: ‘invincible queen’ of Brazilian music dies at 91

Shin Suzuki

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

January 20, 2022, 18:24 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Singer Elza Soares died this Thursday (20/01) in Rio de Janeiro, aged 91. According to Pedro Loureiro, the artist’s manager, in an Instagram post, the death was due to natural causes and occurred at 3:45 pm.

Considered one of the greatest singers of Brazilian music, Elza Soares continued with an active career, with plans for concerts and albums of unreleased songs, until the end of her life.

“The beloved and eternal Elza rested, but will forever be in the history of music and in our hearts and the thousands of fans around the world”, says the post of the manager.

Garrincha and Elza Soares in Italy in a 1970 photo

“As Elza Soares wished, she sang until the end.”

The singer died on the same January 20 that Garrincha, with whom she was married, died of cirrhosis of the liver, in 1983.

In January 2021, the BBC produced the special The Invincible Queen of Samba, dedicated to Elza Soares. Check it out here (in English).

The program has an interview with Elza, who commented on several passages of her life and career.

Life

Born Elza da Conceição on a farm in Padre Miguel, a neighborhood on the west side of Rio, the singer had a poor childhood in Água Santa. She worked as a cleaning lady, packer and housekeeper.

She got married at 12 and became a mother at 13. The surname Soares comes from her first husband.

One of his children died of pneumonia. It was precisely in a moment of desperation to buy medicine against the disease that she signed up for the program. Freshmen in Parade, by Ary Barroso, on Rádio Tupi.

With improvised clothes, supported by pins in her thin body due to poverty, Elza was the target of an ironic question from the famous presenter and composer of Brazilian watercolor: “What planet did you come from, my daughter?”.

“From the starvation planet,” she replied.

The episode earned the title of the 34th and final album of Elza’s career, Hunger Planet (2019).

In an interview with BBC News Brasil in 2018, she said: “I always liked to sing, since I was little. Being a singer at the time was a pejorative thing. My father wanted me to study hard, not to talk about being a singer”.

She won the award for the Ary Barroso program, with the highest score, for interpreting the samba-canção Mud. With the victory, Elza was able to buy medication against pneumonia, but one of her children couldn’t resist.

Elza’s date of birth has always been shrouded in mystery. Both the day (June 23 or July 22) and the year (1930 or 1937). Nor for her biographers did she clarify the matter.

“A woman doesn’t ask about age. This age thing… has no age, man. I’m timeless.”

The 91-year-old is mentioned in the post that announced his death.

Elza Soares was honored by the samba school Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel in 2020

Acclaimed for her musical talent at different stages of her career, Elza Soares also gained notoriety by forming a celebrity couple alongside Garrincha, one of the greatest players in the history of Brazilian football.

The relationship, which began when Garrincha was still married to another woman, was condemned by the conservative public opinion of the time – prompting the two to move to Rome.

The turbulent relationship that lasted 17 years had a well-known episode of domestic violence. Assaulted by the player, who was an alcoholic and faced a financial collapse, she chose not to report the case to the police.

But it references that period in the song Maria da Vila Matilde, which addresses femicide, with the line “You will regret raising your hand to me”.

“Domestic violence, as much as you talk about it and try to fight it, is still very present. It’s sad that you still have the need to make songs talking about violence against women, which is a horrible thing. whole life? It’s cancer, right?”, told the singer to BBC News Brasil.

Garrincha died at age 39 in 1983. A son of the couple, Garrinchinha, died in a car accident three years later.

“I think about the moments of love. I try to forget the moments of hate, because the worst thing in the world is hate, right? Then I think about the moment of love, which was beautiful.”

The singer also talked about how she has overcome many obstacles throughout her life. “Claw. Willingness. Understand? Believe. All this you have to have with you. I believe. I have claw. I have persistence. I think this makes it happen”, he said.

constant reinvention

In 1999, BBC Radio elected Elza the Brazilian singer of the millennium, within the project The Millennium Concerts, created to celebrate the arrival of the new millennium.

Despite the decades of her career and the accumulated successes, one of Elza’s marks was not holding on to the past and looking for different artistic flights with each new album.

Especially in the new millennium. In 2002, he recorded the acclaimed From Coccyx to Neck alongside composer José Miguel Wisnik.

In 2016, the singer won the Grammy for best Brazilian popular music album with The Woman at the End of the World, an album that worked with both sounds and contemporary themes and received great praise from critics.

She commented on her constant reinvention throughout her career: “My name is now. And let the future come. How it should be. The past is gone.”