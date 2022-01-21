Elza Soares: ‘invincible queen’ of Brazilian music dies at 91

Singer Elza Soares died this Thursday (20/01) in Rio de Janeiro, aged 91. According to Pedro Loureiro, the artist’s manager, in an Instagram post, the death was due to natural causes and occurred at 3:45 pm.

Considered one of the greatest singers of Brazilian music, Elza Soares continued with an active career, with plans for concerts and albums of unreleased songs, until the end of her life.

“The beloved and eternal Elza rested, but will forever be in the history of music and in our hearts and the thousands of fans around the world”, says the post of the manager.

Garrincha and Elza Soares in Italy in a 1970 photo

“As Elza Soares wished, she sang until the end.”

