Elza Soares is veiled at Municipal do Rio between fans and the old guard of Mocidade – 01/21/2022 – Illustrated

About 200 people gathered since 10 am this Friday (21) in the foyer of the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro to say goodbye to singer Elza Soares, who died at the age of 91 on Thursday (20). The wake, at first restricted to family and friends, remains open for tributes from fans of the artist until 2 pm.

In the early morning, seven wreaths shared space behind the coffin with members of the old guard of Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, the singer’s school of heart. Elza would parade once again through Mocidade this year.

After a flag from Clube de Regatas do Flamengo was extended over her body, the audience gave a round of applause in honor of the artist.

Fans wait to enter the theater in single file, under strong sun. To avoid agglomerations, they enter the theater one by one and then give in to the next one to say goodbye to the singer. Everyone wears a mask, and all municipal gates are open, allowing ventilation on site.

Mayor Eduardo Paes (DEM), who announced on social media that he would declare three days of mourning in the city for the “loss of this great carioca”, was there in the morning and highlighted the singer’s relationship with the city. “We are all sad, but it is a day to celebrate the life of this woman, the strength that is born from the peripheries and from the black woman”, she said.

Her Secretary of Culture, Marcus Faustini, was also present at the wake and highlighted the example left by the artist. “Elza Soares was an example of the power of Brazilian singing,” he said.

According to the Municipal Theater’s press office, earlier, Vanessa Soares, Elza’s eldest granddaughter, commented on her grandmother’s legacy, who had eight children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. “My mother leaves a legacy of strong women. Families of strong women.”

Also before the opening of the artist’s wake to the public, Pedro Loureiro, the artist’s manager, recalled that Elza’s last wish, to record a last DVD in her career, was fulfilled, days before she died, on the 17th and 18th of this month. “She was in very good health and had fantastic performances,” he said.

According to Loureiro, Elza died peacefully, and shortly before the ambulance arrived, she told him: “I’m leaving.”