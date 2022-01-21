Employees of the Federal Judiciary in Minas go to the STF and threaten to strike – Politics

Meeting with Rosa Weber Esperança of Federal Justice servers in MG; in the picture (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The Union of Workers of the Federal Judiciary in Minas Gerais (Sitraemg) has scheduled, for this Thursday (20/1), a meeting with Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The entity calculates that the salary of the category suffered inflationary losses of 19.99%. In search of recomposition, the group plans a general strike in March. Inflationary losses began in December of the previous year. The rate of almost 20% is linked to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The representatives requested a videoconference with Rosa Weber in order to sensitize the STF.

“Inflation is eroding our purchasing power and the urgent need for salary recomposition. In the last 12 months alone, we have lost more than 10% of our salary due to rising prices”, said Lourivaldo Antnio Duarte, Sitraemg’s general coordinator.

The day before yesterday, servants of the Judiciary in Minas defined, during the assembly, the adhesion of Sitraemg to the calendar of mobilizations of the civil service linked to the Union. this schedule that predicts the March general strike.

In the list of events, there is an act scheduled for Brasilia (DF) on February 2, when the Legislative and Judiciary return to work after this month’s recess.

In the Judiciary, the evaluation of workers that, in the Union’s Budget for this year, lacked space to replace the inflationary losses of the category. The expenditure projection points to R$ 1.7 billion to cover amounts lost by employees of the federal police and the prison system. There are accusations of discrimination against other sectors of the federal civil service.