Eslô calls Linn “he” and Rodrigo uses the term “traveco”

Slovenia, Linn and Rodrigo at “BBB 22” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

In less than 24 hours of Linn da Quebrada’s arrival in “BBB 22”, we already have the first cases of transphobia in the reality show.

The first situation happened during lunch. Linn asked for help to get the pepper and Slovenia told another brother to deliver it to “him”. Quickly, the actress, who has the female pronoun tattooed on her forehead, corrected her confinement colleague: “It’s her”, she said, patiently. Embarrassed, Slovenia passed on the affair with Lucas as soon as she left the table.

In the early hours of this Friday (21), Rodrigo also had a transphobic speech. After Eliezer recounted one of his sexual experiences, the commercial manager made the following comment: “Eli, I’m trying to sleep, but I’m remembering the ‘traveco’ dick you got scared of”. Vinicius was in the room and quickly corrected him: “Traveco, no,” said the young man. “That wasn’t cool,” Maria added.

Later, in a conversation with Viny, Pedro Scooby, Paulo André and Bárbara Heck, Rodrigo argued that he did not know the difference between “traveco” and “transvestite”. “In my bubble, people talk like that. I thought that traveco and travesti were the same thing”, he justified.

A didactic explanation is worth here: unlike sexual orientation (which concerns a person’s sexual attraction and desire), gender identity concerns the identification of that person with the gender assigned to them at birth. A trans person does not identify with the body he was born with – for example, someone who was born with a physiology attributed to the female sex, but who, at deeper levels of formation and construction of the being, recognizes himself as a man. In a very shallow and simplistic analogy, it is as if this person was born with a “changed” body.

Trans or transvestite?

According to Priscila Junqueira, a psychologist specializing in sexuality and co-founder of the Instituto de Psicologia e Sexologia Essência Rara (IPSER), the definition accepted by the LGBTQIA+ community about trans women is a female identity that is within the gender binary, that is, that fits the classifications man and woman.

Within the identity line, it is important to highlight that there are different approaches in the LGBTQIA+ community. Trans women may or may not identify as transvestites according to their interpretation of the term. This means that for some there is no difference between the definitions. As is the case with Fabiana, who brings a different meaning to Linn da Quebrada when she declares herself a trans woman and a transvestite.

Comments generate revolt

The cases of transphobia had repercussions on the networks. Erika Hilton, a black and trans rights activist, posted specifically about Slovenia’s behavior. “The cis person calls the transvestite in masculine, the transvestite corrects and says ‘she’ (since having it written on the forehead is not enough). Because the cis person leaves and will resonate with her transphobia with those who have nothing to do with it. support in the structures”, he published.

Who also gave an opinion on the situation was Maíra Azevedo, an activist who usually participates in debates at the “Meeting”. She also noted the fact that Linn da Quebrada has a tattoo on her forehead so she doesn’t have to go through that kind of embarrassment.

“Not even with a tattoo on your forehead, people can see the identity of a trans person. Imagine, you need to remind other people all the time who you are and how you expect them to treat you. This is exhausting! It gets sick and takes your patience!”, he began .

In another passage, Maíra drew attention to the fact that people always ask to be corrected, but do not react well when this happens.

“They will complain all over the world, that we didn’t have the patience, that we said that automatically. And this automatic thing is what annihilates. Because we start thinking it natural to deny the identity of other people. Lina from him, is in the search for a speech that alleviates his ‘mistake’ and that gives Linn more patience and understanding that not everyone understands ‘those things'”, he added.

