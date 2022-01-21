Excited, Joo Guilherme reacts to Jade Picon’s entry at BBB22

Jade Picon and Joo Guilherme (photo: Reproduction)

Joo Guilherme took advantage of the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Jade Picon, would enter this Thursday (20/1) at the BBB to record his reaction live on Instagram. On the social network, the singer appears holding the cry and wishing the influencer good luck. “Come on, bro, open that door!”, he says. Seeing Jade on the show, he adds, “Oh, that’s crazy, man.” In the next post, he still wishes Jade good luck. “You got in, huh?”, he says, excited.

Then, Joo took to Twitter to explain to his followers why he was rooting for Jade. “To clarify something here. I’m not in love with Jade, not anymore. It’s just that my big heart, so I’m rooting for someone who once made me happy. Don’t get confused,” he wrote.

Watch the moment below:



STARTED BBB22! The list is complete and I’m curious. good luck @jadepicon %u2014 J%u0489O%u0489T%u0489I%u0489N%u0489H%u0489A%u0489 (@Joaoguiavila) January 20, 2022

clarify something here.

I’m not in love with jade, not anymore. just that my big %u2665%uFE0F soon I’m rooting for someone who once made me happy 🙂 don’t get confused %u2014 J%u0489O%u0489T%u0489I%u0489N%u0489H%u0489A%u0489 (@Joaoguiavila) January 20, 2022

Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada were left out of the BBB22 premiere, which took place last Monday (1/17), because they were diagnosed with COVID-19. They were isolated in a hotel until they were released by doctors.

Jade and Joo Guilherme’s breakup was confirmed in August of last year.

