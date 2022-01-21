Executive who fired 900 employees via Zoom returns to office after reflection and support from coach

He was in the news in 2021 — and continues to make headlines in 2022. Vishal Garg laid off 900 of his employees via Zoom, a tool that won the corporate world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December of last year, the CEO of Better.com, a real estate company, announced, “If you’re on this call, you’re part of an unlucky bunch that’s getting fired. Your contract here will be immediately terminated.”

The mass layoff by video call stopped on the internet and attracted millions of views. Garg was eventually removed from office “with immediate effect”, the same expression used by him in the collective dismissal.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Now, days after the incident, the executive returns to the position, according to the company’s board of directors informed the Wall Street Journal. In a letter addressed to employees, the board says Garg will be back at the helm of the company after “having reflected on his leadership”.

The moment of reflection also had the help of a corporate coach. “We have confidence in Vishal and the changes he is committed to making to provide the kind of leadership, focus and vision that Better needs at this critical time,” the board said in the letter addressed to employees, in which the Wall Street Journal said. have had access.

The document also reveals that the board will expand the company’s leadership and is also looking for employees for director and human resources management positions, among other positions.

9% of laid off

Those laid off were part of recruitment, diversity and inclusion teams and represented 9% of the company’s total employees.

Garg even apologized, through a letter sent to employees, in which he said he had made a mistake in executing the layoffs. “I know that the way I communicated this news made the difficult situation even worse,” he said.

Even so, the day after the apology, he ended up away. The case also forced the company to reassess its culture and leadership.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

It also served as a “case” for companies on what not to do in managing their teams.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related