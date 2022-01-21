Experts explain increase in Covid-19 cases among family members

The last ten days have been one of concern and recovery at the home of Cristianne Lima airline. On the 9th, she arrived at Fortaleza airport to work normally, but feeling “a little strange” and “with a scratchy throat, but nothing unbearable yet”. “I went for the Covid-19 test as a precaution and it was reagent”, she says.

“When I got the result, I called my husband to take the test; even because he was coughing the day before. I asked him to take the test there, as he also works at the airport, and the result was positive,” he recalls. From work, they went directly to the health plan hospital. “We didn’t know which medicines to take and I don’t like to take them without a doctor’s prescription.” An anti-inflammatory, an anti-allergic and an antipyretic and analgesic were prescribed.

The next day, the couple’s son, Rafael, 20, had “a lot of coughing, a lot of it”, sought hospital care and had a prescription similar to that of his parents. “Until then, my 15-year-old daughter Rafaella was just sneezing. On Wednesday, she woke up with a scratchy throat. We already understood that it was Covid because he had the same symptoms, ”says Cristianne.

“When we saw it, we were all at home coughing and very easy. My husband and son had a fever. Even though everyone said that the symptoms were mild, I found the issue of fatigue very intense”, he adds, remembering that the children took both doses against Covid-19, and she and her husband have already taken the booster dose. “I feel that the recovery is very slow, but we are improving. We solve something on the cell phone and avoid going out altogether.”

Cases similar to that of the Lima family are increasingly frequent. Just one person in the house is infected for in a few days the others also receive a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. “The indoor environment is a place where people usually stay together for a long time and without a mask. With the Omicron variant, which is much more transmissible, the risk of infection increases”, explains infectious disease specialist Keny Colares. “That’s why it’s very important that when a person gets sick, he warns others and isolates himself.”

He explains that vaccination helps to avoid serious symptoms that lead to a hospital stay. Still, it doesn’t stop the possibility of contracting the virus. “The variant has shown the ability to infect people who have already had the disease and also those who have already been vaccinated”, he points out. “But complete vaccination with booster brings less chance.”

Infectologist Melissa Medeiros explains that, when compared to the wild virus and the Delta variant, Ômicron makes the organism generate “a much greater amount of contaminated secretions”. The doctor cites the study “Higher viral load and infectivity increase risk of aerosol transmission for Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 “(in translation, “Higher viral load and infectivity increase risk of aerosol transmission for Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2”), published this month in the journal Swiss Medical Weekly. The Swiss researchers concluded that the Omicron has higher viral load and, thus, the risks of infection are high even if the contact is brief and with a small amount of respiratory secretions from the sick person.

The study also points out that for every thousand people infected with the wild coronavirus, one was super-emitting. With the Delta variant, that number increases to one in every 30 people. As for Ômicron, it varies from one in 20 to one in ten.

Prevention against Omicron

Experts are unanimous: it is essential to air the environments, maintain good hand hygiene and wear well-fitting masks on the face, always covering the nose and mouth.

Melissa guides carrying out virus identification tests for anyone who has had contact with someone who is sick. “If you have symptoms, get tested on the same day as the onset of symptoms. If asymptomatic, within five days of contact,” she guides her. “In asymptomatic cases with a negative result, the CDC in the United States also recommends doing another test 72 hours after the first test to confirm the diagnosis.”

“As tests are not always accessible, the fundamental thing is the isolation of the person who has symptoms and the quarantine for those who had contact with them”, completes Kenny. “Even before having the result of a test, measures must be taken. This virus is very transmissible, especially in the first three to five days of symptoms”, he warns.

