Extraction changes franchise dynamics… for the worse

Ubisoft launches, this Thursday (20), Rainbow Six: Extraction, the new installment in the series named after the great author of technological warfare books, Tom Clancy. The game innovates by proposing a single player and cooperative multiplayer challenge to follow up on the franchise’s biggest recent success, Rainbow Six: Siege. However, the change has many more negatives than positives.

Image: Art/UOL

The plot focuses on the threat of an epidemic caused by a parasite brought from space by a Russian capsule. It was taken down in the city of Truth or Consequences and the well-known operators of Rainbow Six: Siege are Earth’s greatest hope to save its inhabitants.

The mechanics are basically the same. Each operator has a loadout, assembled from a pre-selected option of available weapons, in addition to specific gadgets for each one. Now, there are also technological features called REACT – a land drone, for example.

reduced options

As in Siege, the characters have individual abilities. It’s as if the developers of Extraction had simply taken the programming code from the previous game and applied it to the new Ubisoft Anvil engine (the same as Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising). The epidemic appears only as an “excuse” for operators not to fight each other anymore.

Of the 62 characters in siege, only 18 made the pass: Ela, Hibana, Lion, Sledge, Vigil, Gridlock, Finka, Alibi, Doc, Fuze, IQ, Jager, Nomad, Pulse, Smoke, Rook, Tachanka, and Capitão. In other words: even with a superior graphics engine, in a more powerful new generation of consoles, and with more time to work on top of a completely ready base, Extraction offers less than a third of the operators of its predecessor.

Perhaps the decision to reduce the squad was made to favor the best mechanic in Extraction: MIA, or Missing in Action.

When the player dies in a mission, the operator he was using is “lost in action”. It is necessary to return to the same map, with another character, and perform the “extraction” (rescue) of that character.

Nothing, however, prevents Ubisoft from adding operators in additional content (which will initially be sold at full price).

Image: Playback/Ubisoft

Game…or DLC?

The truth is that Extraction would work better as DLC for Siege. The game isn’t deep enough nor does it tell a story innovative enough to be a standalone title.

There are only 13 types of missions within the entire game, whether hunting cocoons of the parasite, rescuing agents lost in action, or eliminating valuable targets (some FPS0 genre clichés.

While other franchises, such as Far Cry 6, renewed themselves and brought new modes to already established games, Ubisoft chose to create a new version of a game that was still very popular (mostly in esports), but completely outside the competitive standard established by its predecessor – and with a quality far below his. It’s not understandable.

Image: Playback/Ubisoft

Extraction is so alien to what Siege has consolidated that there’s not even the risk of the new version cannibalizing the old one. It is much more worthwhile to continue playing Siege. (That is, if Ubisoft doesn’t withdraw support for the game and the community.)

But if Extraction had just stopped at the Siege level, we were in profit. The problem is that it takes a step back, taking the series to an outdated style of FPS. And supported by an even more outdated history. The cliché of repeating Americans and Russians on opposite sides seems to want to captivate American nationalists to raise their flags and shout “USA!” in full lungs.

Players are tired of the same style of repetitive missions, maps revisited millions of times and gameplay recycled, version after version, in search of the casual audience. Meanwhile, fans of the series, who have always supported Siege (even as an eSport), are at risk of losing support more than necessary, in the face of cheaters and hackers at all levels of online multiplayer.

For a company that was so successful in the release of its last triple A, Ubisoft loses momentum in Rainbow Six with a title thrown into limbo. If Ubisoft Toronto taught a little bit about what they did right with Far Cry 6, maybe Montreal’s arm wouldn’t miss the mark in Extraction.

Rainbow Six: Extraction is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and PC.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol