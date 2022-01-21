Facebook and Instagram would be planning complete NFTs platform, says Financial Times – Cryptocurrencies

Meta, formerly Facebook Inc., is preparing to launch a new platform to create, display and market NFTs on the social networks Facebook and Instagram, The Financial Times reported on Thursday (20). According to the report, the plans were “in an early stage and could still change”.

In addition to allowing the use of profile photos in the NFT format, the company would be considering creating a simplified means of issuing these digital assets, in what could result in the biggest movement of mass adoption of the technology seen to date.

NFT is the acronym for non-fungible token, and refers to an asset that is the digital representation of a unique item, which can also be digital – such as graphic art made on the computer – or physical, like a whiteboard.

In addition to artwork, music, game items, unique moments in sport and memes can be turned into NFT.

This is not the first time there has been news about Meta’s interest in NFTs. In December 2021, Instagram director Adam Mosseri said the company is “actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a wider audience.”

Mark Zuckerberg has mentioned NFTs in the past when talking about the metaverse. For him, the success of this futuristic utopia that mixes the real and the virtual must be linked to the “ownership of digital goods”.

According to DappRadar, a data monitoring service for the cryptocurrency industry, the five main NFT platforms in the market have moved more than US$ 9 billion in the last 30 days alone. Most of it traveled through the new LooksRare marketplace, which registered US$4.72 in trades, surpassing OpenSea, with US$3.81 billion.

