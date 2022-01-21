Family posts farewell to Olinda Bolsonaro | Santos and Region

Children and grandchildren made farewell posts to Olinda Bolsonaro, who died this Friday (21), in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo. Olinda is the mother of President Jair Bolsonaro and was 94 years old.

The announcement of the mother’s death was made by the president on his social networks. “With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in his infinite goodness,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Instagram, the president posted a video with old family photos with Olinda. In the same post, Bolsonaro stated that he is in Suriname and is preparing to return to Brazil.

Olinda Bolsonaro was hospitalized at Hospital São João, in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, since last Monday (17). She lived in Eldorado (SP), which is approximately 52 kilometers away from Registro.

O filho do presidente e vereador Carlos Bolsonaro foi um dos primeiros a se manifestar nas redes sociais após a morte da avó: “Owwwww meu Grande Pai”, escreveu ele no Twitter e no Instagram.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy and son of the president, also made a post about her death. “My grandmother Olinda has sadly passed away. May God receive her in the best possible way. In memory of sweet moments from my childhood to the most recent with her and her peculiar laugh”, he said, who also posted the same video with family photos published by dad.

Renato Bolsonaro, the president’s brother, selected a series of photos with his mother. He made an emotional text, saying that he would like to have a few more minutes with her and that her memory will not be erased.

“She was a true warrior all her life, a strong, fair and loving heart. She was a friend, a comfort and a joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. But above all she was a great mother and an inspiration to I have always felt very proud to have her as a mother, and today that she is no longer with us, I feel an unparalleled pain and a longing that I know will be eternal. Eternities may pass, but her memory will never be erased and her legacy will never be forgotten”, posted Renato.

The mother of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who died at the age of 94 at dawn this Friday (21), will be veiled and buried in Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, this Friday. Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro was hospitalized at Hospital São João, in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, since Monday (17).

According to verified by g1, the wake is scheduled to take place at the end of the morning of this Friday, in the Parish Hall. Burial will take place at Eldorado Municipal Cemetery afterwards.

Olinda lived in Eldorado with the president’s brothers. She was the widow of Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, who died in 1995 and leaves six children – Vânia, Angelo, Maria Denise, President Jair Messias, Solange and Renato.

