Farewell to Elza Soares: body will be veiled at Theatro Municipal and taken in an open car around the city | Rio de Janeiro

The body of Elza Soares, who died at the age of 91 this Thursday (20), will be held this Friday (21), at Theatro Municipal do Rio, in the city center. The ceremony starts closed to family and friends, from 8 am to 10 am, and open to the public from 10 am to 2 pm .

then a Fire Department car will transfer in an open car along Av Atlântica – where she lived for many years – to Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Sulacap, in the West Zone. The wake will be in the VIP Chapel, at 15:00 (restricted to family and friends) and the burial, at 16:00, in the Cristo Redentor sector.

The information of the death was given by the singer’s press office: “It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you of the death of singer and songwriter Elza Soares, aged 91, at 3:45 pm at her home, in Rio de Janeiro, due to natural causes,” the statement said.

Elza Soares: an icon of Brazilian music

Elza Soares’ body will be veiled at Theatro Municipal on Friday: remember the singer’s trajectory and see the repercussion of her death

From sambalanço to electronics

Elza Gomes da Conceição is considered one of the greatest singers of Brazilian music, with a career in samba that began in the late 50s. The beginning came as part of the sambalanço scene with “Se Acaso Você Chegasse”, in 1959.

Elza Soares sings on stage at Fantástico

In the 34 albums released, she approached samba, jazz, electronic music, hip hop, funk and said that the mixture was purposeful. The last album released was “Planeta Fome”, in 2019.

The expression was an allusion to the episode in which she was embarrassed by Ary Barroso on the freshman show she participated in the 1950s. “What planet do you come from, girl?”, he said. And she replied, “From the same planet as you, Mr. Ary. I come from Planet Hunger.”

1 of 2 Portrait of Elza Soares during an interview in the capital of São Paulo in March 1986 — Photo: Nem de Tal/Estadão Content/Arquivo Portrait of Elza Soares during an interview in the capital of São Paulo in March 1986 — Photo: Nem de Tal/Estadão Content/Arquivo

“I’ve always wanted to do something different, I can’t stand labels, I’m not a soft drink”, compared Elza. “I follow the weather, I’m not square, there’s no need to stand still here. The thing is to walk. I always walk along with the weather.”

Since releasing the album “A Mulher do Fim do Mundo” in 2015, the singer has lived another phase of artistic renaissance. “Let me sing until the end”, asked Elza in a verse of the song that names the album.

More focused on samba, the singer’s first phase has records recorded in the 1960s with singer Miltinho (1928–2014) and drummer Wilson das Neves (1936–2017).

This era includes releases such as “O samba é Elza Soares” (1961), “Sambossa” (1963), “Na roda do samba” (1964) and “Um show de Elza” (1965).

2 of 2 Mané Garrincha and Elza Soares at Galeão Airport — Photo: ARQUIVO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Mané Garrincha and Elza Soares at Galeão Airport — Photo: ARQUIVO/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Other phases came. In the 70s, he chose to sing samba with a more traditional rhythm. The phase yielded hits such as “Salve a Mocidade” (Luiz Reis, 1974), “Bom dia, Portela” (David Correa and Bebeto Di São João, 1974), “Pranto livre” (Dida and Everaldo da Viola, 1974) and ” Malandro” (Jorge Aragão and Jotabê, 1976).

The singer suffered a period of ostracism in the 1980s. She even thought about giving up her career, but decided to look for Caetano Veloso, in a hotel in São Paulo, to ask for help.

Golden Globe: Elza Soares (1980)

The help came in the form of an invitation to participate in the recording of the samba-rap “Língua”, a track from the singer’s album, “Velô” (1984).

This participation showed the bossa negra of Elza Soares to a new generation and paved the way for the singer to release, in 1985, an album less focused on samba. “We are all equal” had music by Cazuza (1958–1990).

In 2002, under the artistic direction of José Miguel Wisnik, he made one of the most modern albums in his discography, “Do coccyx up to the neck”. The following year, it was the turn of “Vivo Feliz”, more focused on electronics.

Elza continued to play shows even before the Covid-19 pandemic and sang in lives. She was producing a new studio album that could be released posthumously.