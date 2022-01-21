Faustão manifests for the first time after testing positive for Covid-19

The host faustão, 71 years old, manifested for the first time after testing positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday (19). During the program ‘Brasil Urgente’, the statement sent a message to José Luiz Datena, talking about his current state of health. In this ocasion, he has made it clear that he is fine and has been showing no symptoms.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I’ve never had such good results in my exams. I wasn’t even going to do PCR, I did it twice when I was in Miami. But now it’s positive. I’m out until Monday, when I’m going to re-test.”, says the message sent by Fausto Silva.

In a statement sent by the Band communication team, the broadcaster informed that the recordings of ‘Faustão na Band’ are temporarily suspended and that the presenter will continue to work at home fulfilling the quarantine. In addition, as the program is recorded days in advance, the exhibition of the attraction takes place normally until next Wednesday (26).

“Following the protocols determined by the medical staff of the Band, Fausto Silva took the PCR test for the detection of covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work from home, fulfilling the quarantine. The recordings of the program “Faustão na Band” are suspended. As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.” reported the note.

Fausto’s wife spoke out

In conversation with columnist Marcelle Carvalho, from Splash UOL, Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife, also commented on her husband’s state of health. At the time, she stressed that the presenter is well and asymptomatic.

“He is fine, without any symptoms. As he is asymptomatic, it was detected because we have the habit of doing the exam frequently. Just as a precaution so as not to pass it on to anyone.”, she explained, noting that her husband is also vaccinated. “He is fully vaccinated. It also helps him to be well.”, she pointed out.

The presenter’s wife also spoke, on the progress of program recordings. “The program is already recorded until Wednesday of next week, it has this front. Then the team is going to do some things this week, they’re going to make an advance, I don’t know how they’re going to play. Just in case, I’m not going to work these days either. I will stay at home, even though I tested negative.”, explained Luciana, who is the creative director of ‘Faustão na Band’.

