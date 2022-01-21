Fbio Faria sues Ernesto Arajo, who accused him of delivering 5G China

Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) The Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria, reported this Thursday (20/1) that he is suing the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Arajo for alleged slander, insult and defamation. The criminal complaint was filed with the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Brasilia.

“While we work for Brazil, some get in the way. From now on, lies and outlandish theories, the result of mental creations, will be dealt with in court,” Faria wrote on social media.

From now on, lies and outlandish theories, the result of mental creations, will be dealt with in court. pic.twitter.com/o4KVnOFi23 %u2014 Fbio Faria %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@fabiofaria) January 20, 2022

During an interview with “ConservaTalk”, on YouTube, Ernesto Arajo criticized Fbio Faria and accused him of having “delivered 5G” to China.

According to him, Faria would be financed directly by China and, therefore, in his view, the actions of the Brazilian Ministry of Communications would actually be guided by the interests of the eastern country.

“The former minister did not just commit the crime of defamation. That’s because he insinuated that the current government minister would have prevaricated in conducting the work before the Ministry of Communications”, said Fbio Faria’s defense in the process.