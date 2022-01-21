Felipe Neto has a panic attack and gives up on his trip: “I haven’t had it for years”

Youtuber and influencer Felipe Neto canceled a trip to Orlando, in the United States, on Wednesday (19). He decided not to board when he was already at the airport, which worried fans.

The reason for the cancellation was a panic attack. The youtuber recorded stories on Instagram to explain what happened.

Felipe Neto explained that he deals with psychological problems.

Felipe’s stories explaining the reason for the cancellation of the trip to Orlando. (1/3)@felipeneto we love you so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lCdgqmKQ7G — Support Felipe Neto ⓢ (@SupportFeNeto) January 20, 2022

The board of Anvisa will analyze this Thursday (20) the request for the emergency use of the CoronaVac vaccine in minors (from 3 to 17 years old). The meeting is scheduled for 10 am in Brasília.

This is the second request from the Butantan Institute to be analyzed by the National Health Surveillance Agency. Previously, technicians pointed out that there was a lack of data on the technical studies used to guarantee the effectiveness of the vaccine.

CoronaVac is already applied to minors (between 3 and 17 years old) in Chile, China, Ecuador, Indonesia and other countries. More than eight million doses in this group have already been administered and without the occurrence of serious adverse events, according to the researchers.

