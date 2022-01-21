Felipe Neto has a panic attack at the airport; Is it possible to cure disorder? – 01/20/2022

Felipe Neto said, on social media, that he had a panic attack at the airport. The youtuber recorded a sequence of videos on Instagram to report what happened.

The day before the trip, he already felt strong anguish and the more he thought about it, the more anguished he became. “I haven’t had it for a few years and I don’t wish it on anyone, anyone, anyone in my life!” he said.

In addition, Felipe said that he gave up the trip that was scheduled. He also stated that he will intensify meetings with the therapist. “I need to regroup, understand what’s going on inside my mind, if I’ve developed any time of agoraphobia, even to a small degree. Every time I walk away from home I start to feel heavy, with feelings of agony. again, drastically increase the number of sessions”, he added.

The agoraphobia that the youtuber cited is different from a panic attack. It is an anxiety disorder, in which the person has a disproportionate fear of situations within places, which can be public transport, a park, a queue, the street.

“I really want to promise you that when I feel bad, I’ll say I’m bad. And I’ll explain to you the things that happen to me. I couldn’t get out of the car and when I thought about going back home, I gave up on the trip, immediately that feeling of drowning, relieved when I thought about the possibility of not going home and coming back,” he said.

The panic crisis, according to the DSM-IV (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), is when the attacks do not happen immediately in a stressful situation or real physical threats, such as an assault.

“Seizures last about 10 to 20 minutes and are repeated weekly or daily”, explains Mario Louzã*, a psychiatrist and doctor of medicine at the University of Würzburg, Germany, who works in São Paulo. “Attacks can even occur during sleep,” he says.

“The syndrome must be understood as a disorder with a multifactorial cause, with an impact on genetics, hormones and even the socioeconomic environment”, says Triana Portal*, a clinical psychologist, also from SP. Trauma, frustrations, financial worries or emotional losses are some of the triggers that cause the crisis.

Is it possible to treat panic attacks? Is there a cure?

The treatment of panic disorder is accompanied by psychiatrists who prescribe medication and also indicate psychotherapy, which helps to identify panic and create mechanisms to maintain control during the crisis.

There are two therapies widely used in the treatment of crisis: Psychoanalytic Therapy and Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT). In the first, the patient gradually links his bodily symptoms (tachycardia, shortness of breath or tremors) to his anguish; in the second, the therapist helps the patient to evaluate the situations and train new behaviors.

The treatment is continuous, even if the individual becomes asymptomatic, “since the abrupt suspension of the medication can cause even more severe crises than the initial ones”, says Louzã. The specialist also says that there is no “cure”, but rather a decrease in the dosage of medicines and spacing of consultations.

Therefore, it is important to emphasize that, although the treatment presents a substantial improvement in the problem, the struggle to control anxiety and panic attacks is for the rest of their lives, since the person has already learned this modus operandi.

What to do during a panic attack?

The first step in controlling a panic attack is realizing that you are experiencing a momentary crisis. After that, the best thing to do is move away from where you were, sit down, take a deep breath, try to control your thoughts (rationalizing about them, thinking, for example, that this is just a panic attack, that it will pass , I will not die, etc.) until the symptoms pass.

