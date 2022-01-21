FGTS: Situations that allow withdrawal in 2022

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right of every worker with a formal contract. However, your resources can only be redeemed in specific situations provided for by law.

How does the FGTS work?

In practice, the fund works as an emergency reserve for the worker. Each month, the employer must deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary into a bank account. Federal Savings Bank.

However, the amount is not deducted from the worker’s salary, although it is mandatory. However, it can only be granted to citizens who work with a formal contract, domestic servants and professional athletes have the right and access to the FGTS.

The amounts are managed by the Federal Government and the Box. If the worker does not withdraw the amount, he can earn 3% per year, plus interest and profits from the government that borrows the funds. They are usually used for infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

When to withdraw the allowance?

Dismissal without just cause;

Termination by agreement;

Termination of the contract for a determined period;

Termination of the company;

Termination for mutual fault or force majeure;

Retirement;

Personal, urgent and serious need;

Suspension of temporary work;

Death of the worker;

Age over 70 years;

Serious illnesses, such as HIV, cancer or terminal condition, of the holder or dependent;

Account inactive for three consecutive years;

Purchase of own home or amortization or liquidation of consortium real estate system;

Anniversary withdrawal, a modality that allows annual withdrawals from accounts.

However, if the professional does not fit into any of these situations, the money will accumulate and pay off over the duration of the employment contract. But if you are unemployed for a while, you can use the FGTS as a reserve source to maintain the consumption pattern while looking for a new job.