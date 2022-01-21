Fiagro GCRA11 concludes second issue and opens quota for individuals

Market

In August 2021, Fiagro Galápagos Receivables from Agribusiness (GCRA11) debuted on the stock exchange as the first Investment Fund in Agroindustrial Production Chains. At that time, the purchase of shares in the Fund was only available to qualified investors – those with more than R$1 million invested in the capital market – due to the initial offer being restricted.

Starting this Wednesday (19), the Fiagro GCRA11 can already be traded by investors in general. The Fund concluded its second issuance of shares, this time through Instruction 400 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which allows for public trading.

First Fiagro traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, GCRA11 raised R$50 million in its first offering to the market. This second time, funding reached R$ 30.3 million. In all, the Fund attracted 1,033 investors, between the first and second issues, and has 722,599 shares in circulation.

the value of second issue was R$100.00, with a premium on top of its equity value per share, which is estimated at R$99.48. The net worth of the Galapagos Agribusiness Receivables is R$ 71.88 million.

With the opening to individual investors today, the shares of Fiagro GCRA11 rose 2%, worth R$ 102.00.

Allocation of GCRA11

In the last management report, the Galapagos Capital, manager of Fiagro GCRA11, reported that it ended 2021 with 67.6% of shareholders’ equity allocated to Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRAs) and that “the remaining resources are already directed to operations in the structuring and due diligence, with liquidation projected for the coming months”.

As a result, Fiagro’s current portfolio has eight CRAs divided between bonds indexed to the IPCA (53% of the portfolio) and to the CDI (47% of the portfolio). The weighted average yield on securities are as follows: IPCA + 7.55% and CDI + 5.79%.

The diversification of GCRA11 portfolio goes beyond the security indexes, it can also be observed in the credit backers, which are distributed as follows, by sectors:

sugar-alcohol : 29.2%

: 29.2% Resale : 22.4%

: 22.4% food : 12.1%

: 12.1% proteins : 11.6%

: 11.6% Sugar cane : 10.9%

: 10.9% BioInputs : 9.4%

: 9.4% Eucalyptus: 4.4%

Already in relation to geographic diversification, the Galápagos Receivables from Agribusiness exhibition is distributed in 7 Brazilian states. The highlights are in the highest position in the states of Mato Grosso (37%), São Paulo (23%), Minas Gerais (12.8%) and Tocantins (9.4%).

Income from Fiagro GCRA11

You income of January of the Galápagos Receivables of Agribusiness were divided between the new investors and the quota holders that arrived in August.

For first investors, the share distributed in January was R$ 1.42, corresponding to a dividend yield of 17%.

Already the gains of GCRA11 shareholders that arrived from the second round was R$ 0.18, referring to the daily income of the month.