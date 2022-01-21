Fiagros listed on B3 grow 60% in just 20 days By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



B3 (SA:) expects to end 2021 with at least seven investment funds in agro-industrial production chains (Fiagros) listed. The target was not reached last year, but only in the first 20 days of 2022 three funds have already made their shares available for trading on the market. With this, the number of Fiagros listed on the Brazilian stock exchange rises to eight, which represents an increase of 60% compared to the closing of 2021.

The newest debutant was the Galápagos Capital fund (GCRA11), which started trading on Wednesday and ended the first day with gains of over 3%. Despite having only listed its shares as of this week, the manager was the first to create a Fiagro in Brazil, in August of last year. However, the first issue was restricted. A second offer, again restricted, took place in December last year and now the asset starts trading the fund’s shares on the secondary market.

“In the accumulated period from September to December, the fund presented a return of 6.74%, well above the CDI for the period. I believe that Fiagros can be more profitable than CRI’s and CRA’s and with more controlled risks”, says Felipe Solzki, partner and manager of real estate and agribusiness funds at Galapagos Capital. For him, the new instrument is in a natural process of maturing and there will still be a migration of part of the 1.5 million investors who are currently in real estate funds to Fiagros.

The first Fiagro to have its shares listed was that of Riza Asset (SA:) in October last year. In three months of trading, investment funds targeting agribusiness have oscillated between positive and negative results. Considering the performance from the initial value of each fund’s share to the last deal this Thursday (20), the Kinea Investimentos fund (KNCA11) is the one with the highest return, at 5%. However, it was only three days of negotiation.

The biggest accumulated drop is for Fiagro from XP Investimentos (XPCA11). In trading since November last year, the fund is the second oldest and has so far recorded an accumulated loss of 4.7%. The second biggest drop is JGP Asset Management’s Fiagro (JGPX11), which has accumulated a 2% drop from November last year until now. The only one that, for now, is at zero to zero is the FG/A Investimentos fund (FGAA11).

