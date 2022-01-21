Fiat Mobi 2022 gets more economical, but loses power and six pack

After many rumors, Stellantis made the mechanical changes official in the Mobi for the year 2022. Due to the rules of the Proconve L7, the subcompact had to undergo changes in the 1.0 Fire four-cylinder aspirated engine to comply with the new laws. But that generated some losses and some gains.

Now, the Fiat Mobi has 74 hp and 9.7 kgfm of torque with ethanol, which represents a loss of 1 hp and 0.2 kgfm. With gasoline, there are 71 hp and 9.3 kgfm, representing a decrease of 2 hp and 0.2 kgfm. However, this had a positive impact on fuel consumption.

The Mobi 2022 now does 13.5 km/l in the city and 15 km/l on the highway with gasoline. So it does 0.5 km/l more in the city and 1 km/l more on the highway than before. With ethanol, the gain was 0.7 km/l in the city and 0.4 km/l on the highway, resulting in 9.6 km/l and 10.4 km/l respectively. According to Fiat, the Mobi now reaches 700 km with a tank.

Another important novelty is that the Fiat Mobi 2022 now no longer has a cold start six pack. The fuel preheating system removed the outdated part. Ethanol is now heated in advance of its combustion in the engine, allowing the subcompact to start without difficulty even at low temperatures.

Also important for fuel economy, the subcompact hatch gained tire pressure monitoring. It issues an alert on the dashboard if the pressure is low, but the brand did not specify whether there is an individual pressure display for each tire on the dashboard as with the Fiat Toro, for example.

Despite the changes, the Fiat Mobi is still sold only in the Like versions for R$60,990 and Trekking for R$63,990.

