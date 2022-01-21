Fiat Mobi 2022 sacrifices power in exchange for fuel economy, but price remains salty

The 2022 Mobi line was presented by Fiat last Wednesday (19) and brings aesthetic changes and changes in the construction of the two new models of this generation, which also have some important changes in the engine and offers as the main improvement a more efficient fuel consumption , but for that it had to reduce the engine’s power compared to last year’s version.

According to the automaker, one of the main highlights of this version is its “brutally economical” engine that has been updated and should guarantee greater autonomy and reduce fuel consumption both in the city and on the highway, but sacrificing power and further limiting the Fiat Mobi performance.

The 2022 range includes two versions — Like and Trakking — equipped with a 1.0 Fire Evo engine which, according to Fiat, has a new electronic fuel management that allows the car to travel up to 15 km/l with gasoline, despite the fact that the car is flex-fuel and also supports fueling with ethanol.

Power dropped from 73 hp to 71 hp on gasoline and from 75 hp to 74 hp on ethanol, a small difference, but one that should be felt by drivers familiar with the 2021 version. negative, rising to 9.3 kgfm and 9.7 kgfm with gasoline and ethanol, respectively.