Fiat Mobi 2022 sacrifices power in exchange for fuel economy, but price remains salty

The 2022 Mobi line was presented by Fiat last Wednesday (19) and brings aesthetic changes and changes in the construction of the two new models of this generation, which also have some important changes in the engine and offers as the main improvement a more efficient fuel consumption , but for that it had to reduce the engine’s power compared to last year’s version.
According to the automaker, one of the main highlights of this version is its “brutally economical” engine that has been updated and should guarantee greater autonomy and reduce fuel consumption both in the city and on the highway, but sacrificing power and further limiting the Fiat Mobi performance.
The 2022 range includes two versions — Like and Trakking — equipped with a 1.0 Fire Evo engine which, according to Fiat, has a new electronic fuel management that allows the car to travel up to 15 km/l with gasoline, despite the fact that the car is flex-fuel and also supports fueling with ethanol.
Power dropped from 73 hp to 71 hp on gasoline and from 75 hp to 74 hp on ethanol, a small difference, but one that should be felt by drivers familiar with the 2021 version. negative, rising to 9.3 kgfm and 9.7 kgfm with gasoline and ethanol, respectively.
On its website, the Italian automaker reinforces the aesthetic changes introduced in this year’s models and highlights items such as an alloy wheel, standard air conditioning and a lot of comfort for the driver thanks to the possibility of height adjustment on the steering wheel and internal opening of both the door. suitcases and the fuel tank cap.
As for connectivity, the Trakking version has a uconnect multimedia center with a 7-inch screen compatible with wireless connection via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to quickly access applications such as Spotify and Waze, for example. This item is optional in the Like model.
The price of the Like version (more basic) starts at R$60,990, while the Trakking model can be purchased for R$63,990, both with five color options.
