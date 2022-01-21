Find out which conflicts at BBB 22 can influence the first wall – Zoeira

The first wall of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​22 takes shape through small daily gestures within the reality. Names can be indicated by loss of stakes, conflict over single beds and formation of alliances.

Naiara Azevedo pleases brothers with food, but displeases viewers

Subtitle: Naiara Azevedo has already made breakfast and lunch for brothers Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

The singer Naiara arrived at BBB displeasing. As soon as he entered the house he asked where he would sleep and demanded a single house. The participants Barbara and Laís commented with derision the attitude of the sertaneja. Her luck was that Vinicius, the vyni, yielded to the bed.

At the same time, Naiara gained positive points by taking over the kitchen of the house. The first BBB 22 lunch had recipes from the sertaneja. Even applause won from the confined.

The problem is that staying in the house does not depend only on the kitchen. Viewers already show a tone of cancellation for her confrontational attitude towards a feat produced with Marília Mendonça.

Jessilane says that Vinícius is disturbing her in the game

Subtitle: Teacher commented vote in conversation with other brothers Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

Jessilane, from Goiás, declared that she will vote for Vinícius, Vyni, from Ceará, on the first wall because he interfered with her at BBB 22. According to the teacher, twice, he made her lose stakes.

Jessilane’s statement was given during a moment of conversation with Brunna Gonçalves, Lucas and Paulo André in the external area of ​​the house. “I’m going to vote for Vinícius, because Vinícius is getting in the way of my playing”, said the sister.

Maria is interrupted by Natália in conversation and asks for space

Subtitle: Maria was interrupted by Natalia and asked for space to speak Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

In a conversation outside the house with Natália and Tiago Abravanel, participant Maria was irritated by the interruption of her confinement colleague.

“Let me talk, for God’s sake! I’m too slow, I can’t think anymore. If I can’t finish a sentence I don’t remember what I said anymore”.

Lucas aimed to vote for Bárbara, but directed nomination

Subtitle: Lucas and Natalia talked about vows at dawn Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

In conversation this Thursday morning (20), Lucas and Natalia talked about the personality of some participants. The two criticized the way of Barbarian behave with some people.

“I asked her something this afternoon, and she didn’t answer me. I asked a second time, and she didn’t answer. I asked her a third time, and she didn’t answer again. Someone else spoke to her, and she answered. can be the Brad Pitt of life, but here you have to treat others with humility, not like an animal,” said Natalia.

The nail designer continued: “You have to be humble because you’re dealing with people.” Lucas agrees with his sister: “I have that same perception of her”.

Still in the bedroom, Lucas also talks about the reason for moving away from Rodrigo: “I think the closer he gets to Barbara, the more I move away from him”.

The two continue the conversation and speculate on who they should vote for: “If they had the two that I told you, the one that would be more ‘on the straight’ would be Barbara. My first option”, concludes the brother.

Natália says that Vyni is not reliable and mocks brother: ‘star’

Still in conversation with Natália, the medical student highlighted Vinícius as the only participant who seems to be close to all the other confined. “Vinicius, he belongs to everyone”, agreed Natalia. “He’s a star,” Lucas said.

Natalia added: “Let’s see how far this stardom takes you.”