Find out who can receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus in 2022

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus already has a payment date for 2022. See who the benefit is for.

The payment schedule PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022, relating to the base year 2020, has already been released and will start on February 8th. Remembering that the transfers are intended for workers who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020. Next, check out more information about the 2022 salary bonus.

The salary allowance corresponding to the year 2021, which would normally be paid in 2022, does not yet have a date to be released.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance in 2022?

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is intended for formal workers, who have a formal contract, whether in the private sector or in a public agency. However, the benefit is not for all contractors, and the following requirements must be met:

  • Be registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;
  • Count on remuneration corresponding to up to two minimum wages;
  • Have worked for at least 30 days in 2020;
  • Register with RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus calendar

PIS is intended for professionals in the private sector and is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. For these professionals, the schedule was set up according to the workers’ birthday month:

Birth month

Pay day

January

February 08, 2022
February

February 10, 2022

March

February 15, 2022
April

February 17, 2022

May

February 22, 2022
June

February 24, 2022

July

March 15, 2022
August

March 17, 2022

September

March 22, 2022
October

March 24, 2022

November

March 29, 2022
December

March 31, 2022

Public servants (municipal, state or federal) receive the Pasep, which is deposited by Banco do Brasil. Payments will be released according to the last digit of registration with the program:

end of registration

Pay day

0 or 1

February 15, 2022
2 or 3

February 17, 2022

4

February 22, 2022
5

February 24, 2022

6

March 15, 2022
7

March 17, 2022

8

March 22, 2022
9

March 24, 2022

