First BBB 22 transvestite, Linn fears showing too much in the shower: ‘Insecure’ TV News

Linn da Quebrada vented about the exposure of her body during lunch this Thursday (20). At BBB 22, the actress questioned which of the brothers had intimate photos outside the reality show, and Maria and Luciano Estevan revealed that they have already sent “packages” with nudes.

The actress of Second Call (2019) commented that one of her fears about having accepted to enter the house was the way viewers would see her. “I get insecure. Outside, for example, if something leaks… A little balls, maybe,” she joked. “If images leak here, of me taking a shower. I’m very afraid,” he added.

“I’ve already paid for the chest, don’t worry”, comforted Maria. Estevan was tense when he touched on the subject: “I’ve already distributed a lot of nude”, he emphasized. “But what do you mean, in a big bag? With everything?”, asked Linn.

“I already sent it, but it’s an old thing”, reassured the singer again. “But it is now that people are rescuing”, fired Vinicius Fernandes. Maria, for example, has sold adult content on OnlyFans.

Through social networks, netizens began to search for Luciano’s sensual content. “Has anyone seen it? I’m curious”, commented an internet user identified as Everthon. “Please Luciano, don’t let me down with the leaked nudes”, asked Gustavo Rocha.

Linn, Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar arrived at Big Brother Brazil this Thursday afternoon (20) . The three participants of the Camarote group caught Covid-19 and needed to be isolated for longer before going to reality.

