First land images show destruction in Tonga after eruption and tsunami; Watch VIDEO | World

The first images captured on land in the Tonga archipelago show a scene of destruction with roads covered in ash and rubble. Watch the VIDEO above .

The recordings were made on Monday (17) and Tuesday (18) but were published this Friday (21) by the Reuters news agency, at the beginning of the resumption of contact with the country after the tsunami.

On Saturday (15), the eruption of an underwater volcano triggered a tsunami across the entire Pacific area and left at least three dead in the country, according to an official statement.

The force of the waves caused damage to villages, buildings and interrupted communication with this nation of around 105,000 people.

On Thursday (20), the first planes with humanitarian aid, coming from Australia and New Zealand, began to land on the island.

Telephone lines abroad have started to be restored, but internet services are expected to take more than a month to reconnect.

Shortage of drinking water

The Tonga archipelago is now facing a severe shortage of drinking water due to the accumulation of volcanic ash in the reservoirs.

The water supplies of tens of thousands of people could be contaminated by ash from the volcano, or by the salt water from the tsunami that followed.