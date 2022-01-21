For high degree of risk, Central Bank of Russia calls for ban on cryptocurrency mining

According to the bank, today, the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still controllable, but in the future, there is no guarantee of the “return of these funds”. 2022.01.20, Sputnik Brazil

This Thursday (20), the Central Bank of Russia called for a ban on cryptocurrency mining in the country due to significant risks to economic and financial stability. energy from residential buildings and social infrastructure. In addition, the bank believes that “the acquisition of cryptocurrencies by citizens represents a direct threat to their well-being”, since “there are no guarantees of the return of these funds”. financial organization, “the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still limited”, but they can “increase significantly with more citizen involvement”. also drew attention to the possible creation of a bubble in the growing cryptocurrency market.

This Thursday (20), the Central Bank of Russia called for a ban on cryptocurrency mining in the country due to significant risks to economic and financial stability.

The bank considers that mining generates unproductive consumption of electricity and compromises the energy supply of residential buildings and social infrastructure.

“The Bank of Russia believes that the current scale and spread of cryptocurrency mining in Russia poses significant risks to the economy and financial stability,” the regulator said in a report.

Furthermore, the bank believes that “the acquisition of cryptocurrencies by citizens poses a direct threat to your well-being“, since “there are no guarantees of return of these funds”.

In the view of the financial organization, “the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still limited“but they can”significantly increase with more citizen involvement”.

At the same time, the bank proposed to ban the issuance, organization of circulation and exchange of cryptocurrencies in the country.

“Introduction of a ban on organizing the issuance, organization of the circulation and exchange of cryptocurrencies [incluindo trocas de criptomoedas, trocadores de criptomoedas, plataformas P2P] on the territory of the Russian Federation and establishment of liability for violation of this ban”, reads the text of the report.

The organization also drew attention for the possible creation of a bubble in the growing cryptocurrency market.

