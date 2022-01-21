https://br.sputniknews.com/20220120/por-alto-grau-de-risco-banco-central-da-russia-pede-proibicao-da-mineracao-de-criptomoedas-21096647.html

For high degree of risk, Central Bank of Russia calls for ban on cryptocurrency mining

For high degree of risk, Central Bank of Russia calls for ban on cryptocurrency mining

According to the bank, today, the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still controllable, but in the future, there is no guarantee of the “return of these funds”. 2022.01.20, Sputnik Brazil

2022-01-20T11:34-0300

2022-01-20T11:34-0300

2022-01-20T11:34-0300

international panorama

Moscow

central bank of russia

mining

economy

Russia

cryptocurrencies

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1046/75/10467510_0:0:3667:2063_1920x0_80_0_0_a5942d31b8fe4388f55e70a112370220.jpg

This Thursday (20), the Central Bank of Russia called for a ban on cryptocurrency mining in the country due to significant risks to economic and financial stability. energy from residential buildings and social infrastructure. In addition, the bank believes that “the acquisition of cryptocurrencies by citizens represents a direct threat to their well-being”, since “there are no guarantees of the return of these funds”. financial organization, “the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still limited”, but they can “increase significantly with more citizen involvement”. also drew attention to the possible creation of a bubble in the growing cryptocurrency market.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20180404/criptomoedas-terroristas-russia-10907711.html

Moscow

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1046/75/10467510_326:0:3341:2261_1920x0_80_0_0_54ba3c79bcd0e748461bbd4311705035.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

moscow, central bank of russia, mining, economy, russia, cryptocurrencies