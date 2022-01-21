https://br.sputniknews.com/20220120/por-alto-grau-de-risco-banco-central-da-russia-pede-proibicao-da-mineracao-de-criptomoedas-21096647.html
For high degree of risk, Central Bank of Russia calls for ban on cryptocurrency mining
For high degree of risk, Central Bank of Russia calls for ban on cryptocurrency mining
According to the bank, today, the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still controllable, but in the future, there is no guarantee of the “return of these funds”. 2022.01.20, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-20T11:34-0300
2022-01-20T11:34-0300
2022-01-20T11:34-0300
international panorama
Moscow
central bank of russia
mining
economy
Russia
cryptocurrencies
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1046/75/10467510_0:0:3667:2063_1920x0_80_0_0_a5942d31b8fe4388f55e70a112370220.jpg
This Thursday (20), the Central Bank of Russia called for a ban on cryptocurrency mining in the country due to significant risks to economic and financial stability. energy from residential buildings and social infrastructure. In addition, the bank believes that “the acquisition of cryptocurrencies by citizens represents a direct threat to their well-being”, since “there are no guarantees of the return of these funds”. financial organization, “the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still limited”, but they can “increase significantly with more citizen involvement”. also drew attention to the possible creation of a bubble in the growing cryptocurrency market.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20180404/criptomoedas-terroristas-russia-10907711.html
Moscow
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1046/75/10467510_326:0:3341:2261_1920x0_80_0_0_54ba3c79bcd0e748461bbd4311705035.jpg
moscow, central bank of russia, mining, economy, russia, cryptocurrencies
According to the bank, today, the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still controllable, but in the future, there is no guarantee of the “return of these funds”.
This Thursday (20), the Central Bank of Russia called for a ban on cryptocurrency mining in the country due to significant risks to economic and financial stability.
“The Bank of Russia believes that the current scale and spread of cryptocurrency mining in Russia poses significant risks to the economy and financial stability,” the regulator said in a report.
Furthermore, the bank believes that “the acquisition of cryptocurrencies by citizens poses a direct threat to your well-being“, since “there are no guarantees of return of these funds”.
In the view of the financial organization, “the risks of using cryptocurrencies are still limited“but they can”significantly increase with more citizen involvement”.
At the same time, the bank proposed to ban the issuance, organization of circulation and exchange of cryptocurrencies in the country.
The organization also drew attention for the possible creation of a bubble in the growing cryptocurrency market.