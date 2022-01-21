Four more companies give up their IPO on the stock exchange

The French cosmetics Coty, which accounts for brands such as Monange, Carrot & Bronze and Bozzano, the online tire store Cantu Store, the retailer Cencosud and computing service provider Claranet withdrew this Thursday, 20, from the IPO on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. The four companies join Ammo Varejo, Dori Alimentos, Environmental ESG, Fulwood, Monte Rodovias and Vero Internet in the extensive list of 10 companies that have already given up going public in the stock market only in the year 2022. The pessimism is justified. In 2021, more than half of the offers were at or below the price range, revealing that managers’ expectations were frustrated in most IPOs last year, especially in the second half of the year. The scenario of rising interest rates, the end of stimulus in global economies and intense volatility caused by the election year should also weigh against the IPO in Brazil, which registered, in 2021 alone, a record 45 new companies listed on the B3.

