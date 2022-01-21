Free Fire publishes free redemption codes from January 21, 2022

Garena lists today, January 21, 2022, new redemption codes with free rewards for all Free Fire fans.

Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded games on the market, and therefore, day after day, Free Fire delivers a series of rewards through some codes, which can be redeemed on the site and changed so that they can be used and have more content on the battle royale.



All codes are safe, but it is worth remembering that some may work and some may not. This happens for a few reasons such as: country, expiration time, region, among other factors. When validated, you get a confirmation message, the same thing happens if the code is not valid.

Users will have the opportunity to release free loot in record time and thus save diamonds (real money) for more competitive exclusive items.

Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find Free Fire redemption codes daily, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Important tips for you player

These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so getting free rewards like this is totally legit and gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Furthermore, it should be remembered that codes are valid for 24 hours and which, after that period, can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire: redeem codes from January 21, 2022

Free redemption codes with rewards for Free Fire they usually arrive as alphanumeric combinations, which when entered on Garena’s official website give us the aforementioned gifts.



Then check it out below:

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFPLFMSJDKEL

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFICJGW9NKYT

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFBCAC836MAC

FFTILM659NZB

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

FFPLUED93XRT

3IBBMSL7AK8G

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCLAK9KYGM

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

Some codes that might also work.

F1QS DFGY 657U – Premium Bundles

F2QA ZXCV BHNM – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F2QA SFGY T5GH – Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F34R FGBN MKLO – Free Diamonds Voucher

FFGY BGFD APQO – Free Fire Diamonds

F8IK NBVF R55T – Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F9IK MNBV CDER – Head Hunting Parachute

It is worth remembering that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player to redeem.

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin on Free Fire, to obtain it, you will get it for free through the game’s influencers.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2021 promo codes for today, we inform you that you must visit the page known as Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.



Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.



3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.



If some of these redemption codes are region-restricted, here’s how to change your device’s region via a VPN:

WHAT IS A VPN?

A virtual private network or VPN is an encrypted connection between two devices. VPNs are often used by people concerned about their privacy to hide their browsing activities and personal information. But they can also be used to change our IP or region, that is, VPNs serve to bypass websites that use geolocation tracking and IP blocking to restrict certain content, as some video games or streaming platforms do.

HOW TO USE A VPN:

There are many VPN providers that offer quality services and now they work almost smoothly on most Android and iOS devices. It’s also good to know that setting up a VPN on Android is as simple as following a few steps. The process doesn’t vary much from one team to another, so all you have to do is follow the steps below.

1 Download and install a VPN app on your mobile device, there are many options on Android and iOS. We’ll use ExpressVPN as an example that you can find on the Google Play Store Android or the iOS App Store.

two After downloading the app to your device, you can start configuring it by logging in.



3 In the app, enter your username and password and tap Sign in.

4 You can share bug reports and other anonymous scans to improve the app. Tap OK if you agree to share reports or decline.

5 You will be asked to configure your VPN and approve ExpressVPN connection requests. Tap OK to continue.

6 To connect to a VPN server location, tap the Enable button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that offers the best experience, called Smart Location. If you don’t want to use the suggested location, just tap the More Options icon (three dots) and manually choose the location you want to use, in this case the region the redemption codes belong to.

The steps above are specific to configuring the ExpressVPN, but the demo should give you an overview of what you should do in any VPN app. Adding any VPN on your Android or iPhone is basically the same and most of the setup is done automatically. Basically, you just need to install any trusted VPN app. Then you have to follow the instructions of that app to change the region and that’s it, you should already be able to claim the codes in free redemption from Free Fire.

How can I get free diamonds on Free Fire?

Free Fire offers paid character skins that can be opened via diamonds. Find bugs in the game and report the bug on the website through your account. You can earn 100 diamonds for a successful report. When working in teams, you can report the maximum number of bugs and earn up to a Free Fire 3000 diamond.

DISCOVER A NEW ERA IN FREE FIRE!

Garena has officially announced the start date of the New Era season and campaign, which will arrive in Free Fire with a new map dos Alpes, and the Christmas event Happy Holidays. [Veja mais]

