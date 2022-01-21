French government to lift most restrictions in February – News

The French government announced this Thursday (20) that it will end during the month of February with “most of the restrictions” enacted to stop the wave of cases of the Ômicron variant, although “tension in hospitals” remains “strong” .

“There is a hopeful evolution, although we are not ignoring the tensions in our health system,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a speech to Health Minister Olivier Véran.

The prime minister justified the easing of measures due to the behavior of Ômicron, which is less serious than the Delta variant, although he warned that this new wave “is not a simple flu”, as it involves many more hospitalizations than the common flu. .

France currently records an average of more than 300,000 infections with the Ômicron variant per day in the last week. Today, with 425,183 cases, more than 400,000 infections have been recorded for the third day in a row.

End of restrictions

Castex explained that as of February 2, capacity restrictions will be lifted if the public can stand; teleworking at least three times a week will not be mandatory as it has been until now; nor wear a mask outdoors.

Likewise, from February 16, it will be possible to consume standing up in bars and restaurants, as well as on public transport. The nightclubs, closed since the beginning of December last year, will reopen.

With the end of the winter school holidays, at the end of February, the elimination of the mandatory mask for elementary school students and the end of the controversial self-test policy will also be studied.

In addition, Castex warned that the vaccination pass, which ends up leading to mandatory immunization, will come into force next Monday, the 24th, if validated by the Constitutional Council.

In this sense, the French Prime Minister said that, if the numbers of infections and hospitalized patients are favorable, the vaccination pass would no longer be applied.

In addition, and to encourage vaccination among those who are reluctant, Castex highlighted that anyone who injects the first dose between now and February 15th and commits to receiving the second in a month will be able to have the pass, as long as they present a negative test done in the last 24 hours.

France has about 80% of its population vaccinated, one of the highest percentages in Europe.