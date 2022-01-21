Friday’s releases: Hit PERFEITO by Charlie Puth, and news from Ivete Sangalo, Gloria Groove, Lana Del Rey and Dilsinho are highlights — check it out!

All ready to embark on the “Friday Launches”? Because this week we have musical news for all tastes. After much anticipation, Charlie Puth is back. And it’s not a meme! The muse Lana Del Rey also appeared here with a single from the soundtrack of “Euphoria“. Naiara Azevedo may be on the “BBB“, but her singing career continues in full swing. The playlist of the week also features a mara feat by Ivete Sangalo with Gloria Groove, Dilsinho with Sorriso Maroto, news from Israel and Rodolffo, Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi, Gayle and much more! Come with me!

Charlie Puth

Heads up! This isn’t training: “Light Switch” is really here! It’s not today that Charlie Puth’s fans await the release of the song, which for months the singer gave previews on social networks with the production process. However, he never made the official disclosure announcement and the work became mythical. Until then, only a video of a live performance by the artist was available. Now, the single is out on all digital platforms, ushering in a new era of Puth… and, to the delight of the fans, the song has already been accompanied by a super fun music video. In the production of his comeback, the singer changes his look and starts working out to try to recover a lost love, with a lot of strength, focus and faith… but the story has a plot twist like that!

Ivete Sangalo and Gloria Groove

Giants Clash! Ivete Sangalo summoned Gloria Groove for the hit “Onda Poderosa”. The single is part of the project “Onda Boa”, produced by mainha in partnership with HBO. Chiquérma! In the documentary series, in addition to a compilation of bapho partnerships, the entire creative process of Veveta’s new album will be shown. We are already counting the minutes to know how the diva creates so much hit!

Lana Del Rey

And we’ve got another melancholy anthem on the way! Our alternative muse Lana Del Rey voiced “Watercolor Eyes”, a single that can be heard in the third episode of the series “Euphoria”. With the new track, the artist ended up on Twitter’s trending topics and the hit was made available on digital platforms this Friday (21). Do you think it’s over? Not even! The song already came with a lyric video, my love. Excuse me, we are already going to get our wreath…

Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion

After much exchange of affection between the two on social networks, the feat finally came. Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea met at the BET Awards after party last year, and fans were already desperate for the partnership. Which didn’t disappoint in ANYTHING… They gave the name and the track “Lick” arrived with everything. Shenseea had already warned that it was “crazy,” and she wasn’t kidding!

Dilsinho and Naughty Smile

Good combination! After the success of “50 Vezes” and “Pouco A Little”, Dilsinho and Sorriso Maroto joined forces — and talent — in the “Juntos” project. With 12 official tracks plus a bonus, all songs on the album will have music videos, set to be released throughout the first quarter. In addition to the DVD release, the artists are expected to go on tour as early as April. Lots of cool news, huh?! “Juntos” promises to unite the romantic pagode of Sorriso Maroto, with the sound of the new generation of Dilsinho, and is perfect to listen to the sound of bae…

Naiara Azevedo

The singer is in “Big Brother Brasil”, but out here her projects are still in full swing. This week, Naiara released the first track of the album “Baseado em Fatos Reais”, entitled “Nem te Culpo”. “IT’S the first single from the project and I’m one of the songwriters. The story is about a woman who can’t see the man next to her and devalues ​​herself because of it. She has a little connection with ’50 Reais’, who addressed betrayal, another very common fact in some relationships, unfortunately”, told the artist.

Israel and Rodolfo

After the success of the first volume, the duo Israel and Rodolffo are now betting on volume 2 of the “Ao Vivo Em Brasília” project. With unreleased tracks, the project also includes the single “Sobre”, a highly anticipated feat with Juliette, which won the hearts of fans. “When we first heard her singing, it was everything we imagined for the partnership. She sings super beautiful, the video was beautiful to see and we are super happy”, celebrated Rodolfo.

